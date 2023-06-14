ECB unveils venues for India tour of England in 2025 and 2029

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled venues for the upcoming India tour of England in 2025 and 2029. The Lord’s, The Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley, and Emirates Old Trafford will serve as the venues for the 2025 Pataudi Trophy.

Team India will play at two different venues during their tour of the UK in 2029. They are Kia Oval and The Ageas Bowl besides the three aforementioned venues.

In an official statement, ECB wrote on Wednesday, June 14:

“England Men’s next two Test series against India will take place at Lord’s, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley, and Emirates Old Trafford in 2025; and at Lord’s, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Emirates Old Trafford and The Ageas Bowl in 2029.”

ECB also confirmed that Australia will tour England for Ashes in 2027 and 2031 while unveiling the venues.

Team India last toured England in 2021, barring the WTC finals, when only four out of the possible five games were played due to COVID-19. The Virat Kohli-led side were leading 2-1 after the first four games before they lost their rescheduled fifth Test under Rohit Sharma next year. It dashed India’s hopes of winning the first-ever Test series in the UK as they had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

“We are giving venues long-term certainty” – ECB chief on England’s seven-year schedule

The ECB chief Richard Gould said that the seven-year schedule is aimed at giving the venues greater certainty and encouraging suitable investment in facilities. He said:

"For the first time, we are announcing long-term allocations for Women's international matches as well as Men's. We have seen huge growth in attendances for Women's matches in recent years, with this year's Women's Ashes smashing previous records, and we want to build further on this in the years ahead.”

He continued:

"By announcing arrangements for the next seven years, we are also giving venues long-term certainty so that they can invest sustainably into stadium improvements and improved fan experiences.”

England (both men and women) will next be seen in action in the 2013 Ashes. the Ben Stokes-led side will play their opening Test at Edgbaston, starting on June 16. The Women’s team, meanwhile, will play the one-off Test against Australia at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from June 22 onwards.

Poll : 0 votes