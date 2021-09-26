ECC T10 2021: Group C Preview, full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details

The Group C action at the European Cricket Championship T10 (ECC T10) 2021 will commence on Monday, 27th September, at the Cartama Oval in Spain.

Two teams each from Group A and B have qualified for the Finals Week of ECC T10 2021. All teams displayed magnificent performances over the last couple of weeks. Group C is also expected to bring the same level of excitement and has some tremendous teams competing for the title.

Belgium and Spain advanced to Championship Week from Group A, while Norway, Sweden and Luxembourg crashed out of the event. The Netherlands XI and Austria qualified for Championship Week ahead of Hungary, Portugal, and Romania in Group B.

England XI, Finland, Italy, Germany and the Czech Republic are the five teams competing in Group C across the next five days at the Cartama Oval in Spain.

ECC T10 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Monday, September 27

Italy vs Germany, 12:30 PM

Finland vs Czech Republic, 2:30 PM

Germany vs England XI, 4:30 PM

Italy vs Czech Republic, 6:30 PM

England XI vs Finland, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, September 28

Czech Republic vs Finland, 12:30 PM

England XI vs Italy, 2:30 PM

Germany vs Czech Republic, 4:30 PM

Italy vs Finland, 6:30 PM

England XI vs Germany, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, September 29

Italy vs England XI, 12:30 PM

Czech Republic vs Germany, 2:30 PM

Finland vs Italy, 4:30 PM

England XI vs Czech Republic, 6:30 PM

Germany vs Finland, 8:30 PM

Thursday, September 30

Finland vs England XI, 12:30 PM

Czech Republic vs Italy, 2:30 PM

Finland vs Germany, 4:30 PM

Czech Republic vs England XI, 6:30 PM

Germany vs Italy, 8:30 PM

Friday, October 1

Eliminator, 12:30 PM

Qualifier 1, 2:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 5:30 PM

Final, 8:30 PM

ECC T10 2021: Live Streaming Details

ECC T10 2021 Group C matches will be streamed live on the Fancode app & website.

ECC T10 2021: Full Squads

England XI

Alex Mellor, Alexander Russell, Andrew Rishton, Arthur Godsal, Dan Lincoln, Euan Woods, Harrison Ward, Luke Webb, Max Uttley, Richard Edwards, Sam Pearce, Thomas Bevan, Zaman Akhter

Finland

Amjad Sher, Aravind Mohan, Areeb Quadir, Hariharan Dandapani, Jonathan Scamans, Mahesh Tambe, Matthew Jenkinson, Muhammad Imran, Nathan Collins, Naveed Shahid, Parveen Kumar, Peter Gallagher, Raaz Mohammad

Italy

Adnan Muhammad, Amir Sharif, Ammad Khan, Baljit Singh, Damith Kosala, Hassan Ahmad, Irfan Shaikh, Janaka Wass, Jaspreet Singh, Jorawar Singh, Manoj Rodrigo, Muhammad Imran, Nisar Ahmed, Ravi Paul, Simranjit Singh

Czech Republic

Aakash Parmar, Ali Waqar, Arun Ashokan, Frederick Heydenrych, Hilal Ahmad, Keyur Mehta, Kushal Mendon, Naveed Ahmed, Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover, Satyajit Sengupta, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Vyshakh Jagannivasan

Germany

Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Fayaz Khan, Finn Sadarangani, Husnain Kabeer, Mahela Daub, Mohammad Yasub, Nasrullah Zadran, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy, Rohit Singh, Saied Sadat, Shahir Malikzai, Shoaib Azam, Sreekesh Srinivas

