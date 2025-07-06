ECN Bulgaria T20IW 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Network (ECN) is set to host a series between four nations, Greece, Turkiye, Bulgaria, and Serbia from Monday, July 7 to Wednesday, July 9. During the period, eight matches are to be played at the Vasil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia, including the finals on July 9.

Ad

The series shall follow a single round-robin format, with each side facing three games, where the top two sides at the end of the group stage will progress to the final. The participating teams are looking to build momentum and gain vital experience on the international stage.

Turkiye Women last played their T20I game against Italy Women at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Division 2 Qualifier 2023, but eventually lost the game by 88 runs and finished at the bottom of the table.

Ad

Trending

Greece Women, on the other hand, enter the competition following a touch defeat against Germany Women (0-4); they were left clueless by the approach from Germany Women.

The same scenario has been with Bulgaria Women who lost the series by a 3-0 margin against Estonia Women.

Serbia Women, in contrast, return with confidence from a 4-0 T20I series victory over Bulgaria Women last year. Greece Women also boast a dominant 4-0 head-to-head record against Bulgaria in their previous series at Marina Ground, Corfu.

Ad

The players to look out for in the series include Sladjana Matijevic, Magdalena Nikolic, Nadja Nojic, Detelina Ruynekova, Ioanna Argyropoulou, Maria Syrioti, and Aggeliki Savvani. Their all-round abilities and international experience are expected to add depth and competitive edge to their respective sides.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECN Bulgaria T20IW 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, July 7

Ad

Match 1 - Greece Women vs Turkiye Women, 11:45 AM

Match 2 - Serbia Women vs Bulgaria Women, 3:45 PM

Match 3 - Turkiye Women vs Serbia Women, 7:45 PM

Tuesday, July 8

Match 4 - Bulgaria Women vs Greece Women, 11:45 AM

Match 5 - Greece Women vs Serbia Women, 3:45 PM

Match 6 - Turkiye Women vs Bulgaria Women, 7:45 PM

Wednesday, July 9

3rd Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 3:45 PM

ECN Bulgaria T20IW 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECN Bulgaria T20IW 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

Ad

ECN Bulgaria T20IW 2025: Full Squads

Greece Women

Adamantia Makri, Alexandra Koyrkoulou, Angeliki Savvani, Dafni Vlachopoulou, Eirini Tzanavari, Elpida Kallous, Ionnna Argiropoulou, Maria Polymeri, Maria Syrioti, Maria Vervitsioti, Nefeli Georgota, Tereza Kapsokavadi, Thaleia Koula, Theodora Parisi-Mesimeri

Serbia Women

Ana Mesarovic, Bojana Ercegovcevic, Dunja Demic, Dunja Miskovic, Elena Prokic, Lara Jevremovic, Magdalena Nikolic, Maja Jevdjenovic, Marija Trajkovi, Milica Perisic, Nadja Nojic, Sara Simic, Sladjana Matijevic, Tamara Trajkovic

Ad

Turkiye Women

Duygu Tekyildirim, Ezgi Nur Kilic, Goksu Ayan, Gulce Cengiz, Gulhatun Keles, Hacer Celik, Hanim Kavasoglu, Melike Bayram, Ruveyda Cenik, Saliha Ozkunduz, Sila Yildirim, Suzan Turan, Yaparak Karadogan, Zehra Akpinar

Bulgaria Women

Aleksa Stoilova, Bilyana Shotorova, Detelina Ruynekova, Gabriela Ilarionova, Katrin Srandeva, Klimentina Kondakova, Magdalena Zdravkova, Martina Abadjieva, Nadia Toleva, Nela Gocheva, Nevena Tropolova, Slaveya Galabova, Stanislava Sarandeva, Tanaya Dissanayake, Ventislava Atanasova, Vili Nikolova

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️