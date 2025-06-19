ECS Czechia Premier 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECS) Czechia Premier 2025, organized by the European Cricket Network, will take place from Thursday, June 19, to Sunday, June 22, at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The four-day tournament will feature 19 matches.

The ECS Czechia Premier 2025 has six teams competing for the title - Bohemians, Brno, Prague Barbarians, Prague CC, Prague Tigers, and United CC. They will play in a single round robin format, facing each other once. The top four teams will move on to the playoffs, ending with the final on June 22.

This year, the tournament has changed from the last edition, as teams are now divided into two separate events: the ECS Czechia Challengers and the ECS Czechia Premier.

The defending champions, Bohemians, will want to retain their title after a thrilling win in the 2024 edition, where they beat Prague CC by seven runs in the final. In the inaugural 2023 edition, Prague CC won the trophy, defeating Brno by six wickets. As the competition heats up, everyone will be watching Bohemians to see if they can defend their title and remain the top team in Czech cricket.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECS Czechia Premier 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, June 19

Match 1 - Bohemians vs Prague CC, 12:15 PM

Match 2 - Prague Tigers vs Prague Barbarians, 2:15 PM

Match 3 - Bohemians vs Brno, 4:15 PM

Match 4 - Prague Tigers vs United CC, 6:15 PM

Match 5 - Prague Barbarians vs Brno, 8:30 PM

Friday, June 20

Match 6 - Prague CC vs United CC, 12:15 PM

Match 7 - Prague Barbarians vs Bohemians, 2:15 PM

Match 8 - Prague CC vs Prague Tigers, 4:15 PM

Match 9 - Brno vs United CC, 6:15 PM

Match 10 - Bohemians vs Prague Tigers, 8:30 PM

Saturday, June 21

Match 11 - Prague Barbarians vs United CC, 12:15 PM

Match 12 - Prague CC vs Brno, 2:15 PM

Match 13 - Bohemians vs United CC, 4:15 PM

Match 14 - Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians, 6:15 PM

Match 15 - Prague Tigers vs Brno, 8:30 PM

Sunday, June 22

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 12:15 PM

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 2:15 PM

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 5:15 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM

ECS Czechia Premier 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECS Czechia Premier 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

ECS Czechia Premier 2025: Full Squads

Bohemians

Abul Farhad, Akif Ul-Haq, Ali Waqar, Arif Javed, Ashish Matta, Imran Ul Haq, Kamaldeep Singh, Kapil Kumar, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Mahindra Rawat, Neeraj Tyagi, Nowshad Babu, Sahil Grover, Saqlain Mukhtar, Saurabh Kakaria, Sazib Bhuiyan, Surendra Prasad, Waseem Sardar, Zahid Mahmood.

Brno

Adnan Fazil, Amit Jadhav, Aniket Badodekar, Arun Vasudevan, Charuhas Dali, Chirag Sonawane, Dylan Steyn, Hamid Ullah, Joyson Sam, Kamalnayan Pandey, Kiran Goni, Mahtab Khan, Mohammad Ratul, Naveed Ahmed, Neeraj Mishra, Noor Khanday, Pankaj Bhagat, Petr Ohlídal, Rahat Ali, Riaz Afridi, Sandeep Tiwari, Shahmir Khan, Shailendra Solanki, Shayan Khan, Suresh Ramarao, Tahseen Chikte, Tripurari Lal, Vijay Khairnar, Yug Warrier, Zaheer Balti.

Prague Barbarians

Aman Aggarwal, Anurag Desai, Ashwin Hemdev, Bhatnagar Kushagra, Bilal Samad, Birendra Kumar, Divyendra Singh, Divyesh Gowda, Gaurav Salwan, Harsha Chaganty, Mayank Purohit, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Neel Pandya, Nishant Chopra, Piyush Bisht, Prem Nandivada, Robin Thakral, Satish Gupta, Satyajit Sengupta, Syed Fariz Javaid, Thilak Kumar, Varun Murthy, Vishrant Dasadia, Vyshakh Jagannivasan.

Prague CC

Abhijith Kattana, Aditya Khatiwala, Aravind Sridhar, Arun Ashokan, Arun Johny, Davidson Ramani, Hemal Desai, Hilal Ahmad, Keyur Mehta, Krishna Vemuri, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Naveen Padmaraju, Prakash Sadasivan, Pravin Karkera, Raj Gnanatheeswaran, Ravi Solanki, Ritik Tomar, Rohit Deshmoyni, Sabawoon Davizi, Sameera Waththage, Satpal Verma, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sudhir Gladson, Suditha Udugalage, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Surya Rengarajan, Usama Saleem.

Prague Tigers

Abdulla Noman, Ajhar Alam, Al Hasan, Amin Hossain, Arman Bhuiyan, Asiful Kazi, Belayet Hossain, Fahad Shakeel, GM Hasanat, Ibrahim Sikder, Imtheajul Reyad, Kaoser Ahmed, Mahadi Alam, Md Sayedul Islam Hazari, Naeem Lala, Nouman Tariq, Raju Vaidhyanathan, Redowan Ahmed, SM Aktaruzzaman, Sagor Hossain, Sahriar Nafiz, Saiful Islam, Samiul Alam, Sojib Miah, Tanzir Hasan, Ujjal Hossain, Usman Aftab Butt.

United CC

Abhimanyu Singh, Ali Hassan Sittar, Amandeep Singh, Arpan Shukla, Ayush Sharma, Bharat Kumar Kopparthi, Dhrupal Parekh, Ghanshyam Kumar, Hardip Medhat, Harpinder Singh, Harsh Jadawala, Mohit Thumar, Navdeep Soni, Pankaj Sharma, Parth Bhalodiya, Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Ravikumar Radadiya, Rhuturaj Magare, Robin Khiyalia, Vivek Parekh.

