Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Elite test XI - based on stats

Gaurav Phadke
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
783   //    17 Sep 2018, 21:22 IST



Australia v England - Fifth Test: Day 5

Test cricket is the longest form of cricket (in terms of duration), and easily the highest in terms of standards!

Test cricket has seen some of the best cricketing talents, mesmerizing the world with their silken batting, accurate bowling and sniper-like fielding exploits.

Statistics are golden because they are indisputable, so cricketing records can neither be forgotten nor forgiven (where they are not so pleasant - Broad suffering 6 sixes in an over for example!).

This slideshow aims at creating the most elite test XI, based on statistics alone - the batsmen who've scored the most runs, the bowlers who've taken the most wickets, and in case of wicket-keeping, the player with the most dismissals.

The team formation has been selected accordingly, 5 batsmen, 1 wicketkeeper and 5 bowlers.


BATSMEN

Alastair Cook

Jacques Kallis

Rahul Dravid

Sachin Tendulkar

Ricky Ponting (C)

Top 5 run scorers in the history of test cricket, each one cementing their place in the team, on the basis of statistics and their sound technique.

An opening pair of Cook and Kallis (probably an unusual position for this cricketing great, but he'd be well adept to any challenge), followed by Dravid, Tendulkar and Ponting - a middle order made in heaven!

Ricky Ponting would also helm the team, and instil the "killer instinct"!

Just looking at the statistics would make you feel dizzy -

68348 test runs, 206 centuries in test matches, 308 half centuries and uncountable boundaries!

Additionally, Kallis would provide balance to the team by means of his all rounding abilities. Tendulkar would chip in with a few overs as required (medium pace/leg break). Dravid would act as the backup keeper if required!

Since this is a "statistical" article, between these 5 stalwarts, there have been 345 dismissals (and yes, each one of them has at least 1 test dismissal to showcase their bowling abilities!).


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC World Test Championship Team India Australia Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Ricky Ponting Greatest Cricketers of All Time Test cricket
Gaurav Phadke
CONTRIBUTOR
Why Ajinkya Rahane should be dropped from the Test squad
RELATED STORY
Top 5 innings by Alastair Cook for England
RELATED STORY
Strongest Test XI featuring 11 Captains
RELATED STORY
Top 5 run-scorers in Tests in 2018 So Far
RELATED STORY
3 Test legends who struggled in India
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 3 best Test batting line -ups in the world
RELATED STORY
World XI vs World XI - A battle between the century's...
RELATED STORY
3 Indians Who Could Have Hacked Their Way Into The...
RELATED STORY
The team management problems that are hurting the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Is home too sweet ? 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us