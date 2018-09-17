Elite test XI - based on stats

Gaurav Phadke FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 783 // 17 Sep 2018, 21:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Test cricket is the longest form of cricket (in terms of duration), and easily the highest in terms of standards!

Test cricket has seen some of the best cricketing talents, mesmerizing the world with their silken batting, accurate bowling and sniper-like fielding exploits.

Statistics are golden because they are indisputable, so cricketing records can neither be forgotten nor forgiven (where they are not so pleasant - Broad suffering 6 sixes in an over for example!).

This slideshow aims at creating the most elite test XI, based on statistics alone - the batsmen who've scored the most runs, the bowlers who've taken the most wickets, and in case of wicket-keeping, the player with the most dismissals.

The team formation has been selected accordingly, 5 batsmen, 1 wicketkeeper and 5 bowlers.

BATSMEN

Alastair Cook

Jacques Kallis

Rahul Dravid

Sachin Tendulkar

Ricky Ponting (C)

Top 5 run scorers in the history of test cricket, each one cementing their place in the team, on the basis of statistics and their sound technique.

An opening pair of Cook and Kallis (probably an unusual position for this cricketing great, but he'd be well adept to any challenge), followed by Dravid, Tendulkar and Ponting - a middle order made in heaven!

Ricky Ponting would also helm the team, and instil the "killer instinct"!

Just looking at the statistics would make you feel dizzy -

68348 test runs, 206 centuries in test matches, 308 half centuries and uncountable boundaries!

Additionally, Kallis would provide balance to the team by means of his all rounding abilities. Tendulkar would chip in with a few overs as required (medium pace/leg break). Dravid would act as the backup keeper if required!

Since this is a "statistical" article, between these 5 stalwarts, there have been 345 dismissals (and yes, each one of them has at least 1 test dismissal to showcase their bowling abilities!).

1 / 3 NEXT