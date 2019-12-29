Emotional James Pattinson looks to replicate 'older brother' Siddle's heroics in whites

James Pattinson got the better of Kane Williamson in both innings of the MCG Test

Australian pacer James Pattinson’s lung-bursting performance with the ball decimated New Zealand’s batting line-up in the final innings of the 2nd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was quite a fitting tribute to his fellow Victoria colleague Peter Siddle, who called time on his career the very morning.

Siddle represented Australia in 67 Test matches, taking a total of 221 wickets. He was a workhorse who would often be the pick of the bowlers in crunch situations. Pattinson’s second innings figures of 3/35, which included the prized wicket of Kane Williamson, could be viewed as a tribute to the senior pacer. Apart from the opposition skipper, he dismissed Tom Latham and Ross Taylor as the hosts sealed a 247-run win on a day when the fans felt mixed emotions.

It was Pattinson with whom Siddle had first shared the news of his retirement. "I found out about a week ago," Pattinson told cricket.com.au today. "It was a pretty emotional morning for him and myself," he added.

The admirable bond between the two fast bowlers dates back to 2008 when Pattinson made his debut for Victoria's Sheffield Shield team.

Interestingly, Siddle has also played with Pattinson’s brother Darren as the two turned out for Dandenong during the former’s initial years in professional cricket.

"He's been like an older brother for me, he's been there for every debut I've had along the way and we've played a few Test matches together too," said Pattinson, who has played 14 Tests alongside Siddle.

There is a lot more in common between the two than representing Victoria (and then wearing the Baggy Green later on). Much like Siddle, Pattinson has traversed some rocky roads when it comes to injuries. He has often been sidelined due to injuries which resulted in him being a relatively lesser-experienced bowler in the side.

Siddle, who is more than five years senior to his ‘younger brother’ has played 53 Tests over the past eight years compared to Pattinson’s 20.

Australia will end the year with a comprehensive win and the form of the pacer is the icing on the cake. Rubbing the shoulders with the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will do Pattinson a world of good as he embarks on the journey to replicate what his senior brother did for the nation.