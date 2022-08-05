EN-W vs IN-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, weather report, match start time, date and live streaming details

England Women (EN-W) and India Women (IN-W) meet in the first semi-final of the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday (August 6) at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England Women finished at the top of Group B with three wins and six points from as many matches. The hosts are unbeaten and have put up collective performances so far. They beat New Zealand comprehensively by seven wickets in their previous contest.

Meanwhile, India Women bounced back after their opening loss against Australia Women. They beat Pakistan and Barbados to finish second in Group A with two wins and a defeat. India Women thrashed Barbados Women by 100 runs in their last game.

The winner of this clash will face either Australia Women or New Zealand Women in the final of the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

EN-W vs IN-W Match Details:

Match: England Women vs India Women, Semi-Final 1, Women’s T20, 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Date and Time: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

EN-W vs IN-W Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue will provide fair assistance to both the batters and the bowlers. Batters will need to spend time at the crease before playing their shots. Bowlers have to try and make early in-roads with the new ball. The average first-innings total here has gone down to 121.

EN-W vs IN-W Weather Report

The weather is clear for a full game of cricket without interruptions. Temperatures will hover between 11 and 22 degrees Celsius.

EN-W vs IN-W Probable XIs

England Women

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp.

India Women

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hamranpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur.

EN-W vs IN-W Match Prediction

England Women are in magnificent form, having won all of their matches so far in the tournament. The hosts have been dominant and the fact that they are playing at home also puts things in their favor. They are strong favorites to win the Women’s T20 title at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

India Women, on the other hand, are also expected to win the tournament. They come into this clash on the back of a fine all-round performance against Barbados Women. However, they will have the challenge of continuing to perform well under pressure in a knock-out game at a global tournament, which has haunted them in the past.

Prediction: England Women to win this encounter.

EN-W vs IN-W telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App.

LIVE POLL Q. Shafali Verma to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far