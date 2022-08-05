EN-W vs IN-W Prediction: Who will win today's Commonwealth Games cricket match?

England Women will lock horns with India Women in the first semi-final of the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday, August 6, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England Women are unbeaten at the 2022 Commonwealth Games so far. They beat New Zealand Women by seven wickets in their last match. Bowling first, Katherine Brunt gave them the perfect start, striking twice early to leave New Zealand reeling at 12/3.

They kept picking up wickets at regular intervals all the way through and did not allow New Zealand to get going in the innings at any stage. England Women restricted them to just 71/9 in 20 overs. Issy Wong and Sarah Glenn also picked up a couple of wickets apiece.

India Women have had a good run in the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as well. They beat Barbados Women by a massive margin of 100 runs in their previous game to seal their spot in the semi-finals, finishing second in Group A.

Batting first, India posted a solid total of 162/4 on the board. They lost Smriti Mandhana early for just five runs. However, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues then joined forces to put up a brilliant 71-run stand for the second wicket.

Verma smashed a 26-ball 43 while Rodrigues went on to score an unbeaten 56. Deepti Sharma also made a quick-fire unbeaten 34 towards the end, which gave India a push.

Renuka Singh ran through the Barbados Women's top order, picking up four wickets once again to leave them in all sorts of trouble at 32/5. They could never recover from the blow and were restricted to 62/8 in the end. Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, and Harmanpreet Kaur were also amongst the wickets.

Will India Women (IN-W) beat England Women (EN-W) in Women’s T20 at 2022 Commonwealth Games?

England Women are one of the top contenders to win the Women’s T20 title at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. They have been consistent as a unit and have performed well in all of their matches so far.

India Women will be confident coming into this clash. They have won a couple of fine games and were competitive against Australia Women earlier as well. However, it will be a huge challenge for them to beat England Women in their own backyard here.

Prediction: England Women (EN-W) to win.

