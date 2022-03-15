EN-W vs IN-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

India (IN-W) and England (EN-W) will lock horns in the 15th match of the Women’s World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, March 16, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

England, led by Heather Knight, have found themselves in massive trouble despite being the defending champions. The team is languishing in the bottom half of the table with losses in all three of its matches. Another loss would knock England out of the competition.

They lost to Sune Luus’ South Africa by three wickets on Monday at the same venue. After being put in to bat first, England huffed and puffed to 235 for the loss of nine wickets. Tammy Beaumont played another knock of substance, with 62 runs off 97 balls, including six fours.

She found an apt ally in Amy Jones, who scored a 74-ball 53. Apart from Beaumont and Jones, none of the England batters contributed much. Marizanne Kapp was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. The speedster picked up a fifer to break the backbone of England’s batting.

England were rusty on the field while defending the score. Amy Jones missed a simple stumping, although she made amends by dismissing Sune Luus. After picking up a five-wicket haul, Kapp scored 32 runs at a critical juncture of the contest.

Laura Wolvaardt’s 101-ball knock of 77 also kept England on their toes. Sophie Ecclestone was the standout England bowler, finishing with figures of 10-1-23-1.

India, captained by Mithali Raj, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with wins in two out of three matches. They defeated Stafanie Taylor’s West Indies by 155 runs in their previous match. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana scored tons to help India post 317 on the board.

Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews gave the Women in Blue a scare with a 100-run stand for the opening wicket. But the Indian bowlers made a comeback and bowled the Caribbean team out for 162. The win also boosted their net run rate.

Will England Women (EN-W) beat India Women (IN-W)?

South Africa v England - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

India have been effective while defending targets, but they struggled in the only game where they chased. Hence, England can put them under pressure after setting a massive score on the board.

The team batting first will have an advantage in their next encounter.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

