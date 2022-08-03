EN-W vs NZ-W Prediction: Who will win today's Commonwealth Games cricket match?

England Women cross swords with New Zealand Women in Match No. 12 of the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Thursday, August 4, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England Women have had a fabulous campaign at the 2022 Commonwealth Games so far and are unbeaten with two wins from as many games. They beat South Africa Women by 26 runs in their last match.

England lost an early wicket as Sophia Dunkley was sent back for just one run. They kept losing wickets and were half the side down, with just 94 runs on the board. However, Danni Wyatt and Alice Capsey put up a decent partnership.

Capsey scored a 37-ball 50 while Amy Jones (36)* and Katherine Brunt (38)* made vital contributions, stitching together a match-winning 73-run stand that changed the course of the game for them. They finished their innings with 167/5 on the board.

Brunt, Freya Kemp, Natalie Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone each picked up a wicket as they restricted South Africa to 141/4 to win the game. Despite not picking up a lot of wickets, they bowled well to contain the batters.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women are also unbeaten in the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. They have won both their games and are at the top of Group B, courtesy of a better net run-rate.

New Zealand Women defeated Sri Lanka Women comfortably by 45 runs in their last match. The experienced pair of Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates gave them a solid start with a 51-run stand at the top. However, they lost wickets at regular intervals thereafter and could only manage to put up 147/7 on the board at the end of their innings.

Their bowlers rose to the occasion as Hayley Jensen started off by dismissing Chamari Athapaththu for zero in the very first over. They then kept picking up wickets all the way through and never allowed Sri Lanka to make a comeback into the contest.

Jensen picked up three wickets while Eden Carson accounted for two as well. Sri Lanka were restricted to 102/8 in the end as the White Ferns completed a fine win.

A win in this contest will take either England Women or New Zealand Women to the top of the Group B table at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Will New Zealand Women (NZ-W) beat England Women (EN-W) in Women’s T20 at 2022 Commonwealth Games?

Cricket - Commonwealth Games: Day 5 (Image courtesy: Getty)

England Women have been playing consistently well coming into the 2022 Commonwealth Games. They have carried out their fine performances here as well.

New Zealand Women are on top of Group B having won all their games so far as well. However, it will be challenging for them against an in-form England Women’s side. They will have to continue to play their best cricket to beat the hosts in their own backyard.

Prediction: England Women (EN-W) to win.

