EN-W vs PK-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

England Women will take on Pakistan Women at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch in the 24th match of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup.

England Women, led by Heather Knight, are currently placed fifth in the points table with four points and a net run rate of 0.327. The defending champions didn’t start their journey on a great note after West Indies, South Africa and Australia defeated them with relative ease.

But two back-to-back wins over India and New Zealand have put them in contention for a berth in the semis. They will go into the game on the back of a one-wicket win over Sophie Devine’s New Zealand on Sunday, March 20 at the iconic Eden Park in Auckland.

After fielding first, England restricted the White Ferns to 203 in 48.5 overs. Maddy Green’s unbeaten 75-ball knock of 52 took the hosts past the 200-run mark. Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone picked up three wickets apiece for the Brits. Charlotte Dean also got two wickets.

England looked to be in command during their run-chase after Sophia Dunkley and Nat Sciver put on 70 runs for the fifth wicket. But wickets at regular intervals kept pushing England back in the death overs. The equation came down to them needing seven runs with one wicket in hand.

Anya Shrubsole, who is no mug with the bat, held her nerve and stayed unbeaten on seven off 10 balls with one four. Frances Mackay picked up four wickets for New Zealand, but her efforts went in vain.

Pakistan, led by Bismah Maroof, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. But they will be happy after winning their maiden World Cup match since 2009. On Monday, March 21, the Women in Green defeated West Indies by eight wickets.

Nida Dar set the tone after picking up four wickets for 10 runs. Her spell made sure Pakistan restricted the Caribbean team to 89. Thereafter, Muneeba Ali’s 43-ball 37 helped Pakistan chase down the target with seven balls left.

Will Pakistan Women (PK-W) beat England Women (EN-W)?

England have won 10 out of 11 ODIs against Pakistan in women’s cricket. The other game didn’t produce a result. England have also won all three of their games against Pakistan in the World Cup. Heather Knight and Co. are firm favorites to win their next game.

Prediction: England Women to win the match.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

