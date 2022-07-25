EN-W vs SA-W Prediction: Who will win the 3rd T20I?

The third and final T20I of the three-match series between England Women and South Africa Women will be played at the County Ground in Derby on Monday, July 25.

England Women have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. After winning the first game, they went on to repeat their performance in the second match as well, which helped them clinch the series.

South Africa Women got off to a good start batting first as openers Anneke Bosch (61) and Lara Goodall (42), put up a 102-run stand for the first wicket. However, once the partnership was broken in the 15th over, they failed to accelerate as the rest of the batters could not make any significant contributions.

Baring Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 21, none of the other batters could even cross the double-digit mark. They eventually ended up with 148 on the board for the loss of six wickets from their 20 overs.

England Women put up an all-round performance with the ball as Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey were all amongst the wickets.

In the run-chase, they lost an early wicket in the third over as Shabnim Ismail got rid of Sophia Dunkley. Bryony Smith soon followed as they were down to 50/2. However, the runs kept coming at a good pace.

Danielle Wyatt (39) and Nat Sciver (47) played responsible knocks before Amy Jones (20*) saw them home with an over to spare.

Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas and Chloe Tryon each picked up a wicket but it was not going to be enough to contain England Women in the second T20I. They were short on runs, failed to pick up as many wickets and create pressure.

Will South Africa Women (SA-W) beat England Women (EN-W)?

England Women have continued their dominant run over South Africa Women in T20Is with 17 wins out of 21 matches. They have beaten the visitors 10 out of 11 times at home as well.

South Africa Women have not been challenging enough in this series. Their batters have failed to put enough runs on the board in both the games.

The senior players in the side need to step up. Their bowlers have not picked up enough wickets as well.

South Africa Women will have to come together as a unit if they are to beat England Women in the third and final T20I. The hosts are favorites to win this game and complete a white-wash.

Prediction: England Women to win the match.

