ENG v IND 2022: 3 batters who can be flown in as cover for Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for a Rapid Antigen Test, forcing him into a five-day isolation period. This leaves his participation in the rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham in doubt, sending India's plans into jeopardy.

Vice-captain KL Rahul is already out of the Test owing to a groin injury and Rohit's potential absence has now thrown India's captaincy options up in the air. Jasprit Bumrah is tipped as a likely candidate, while there is every chance that Virat Kohli could be asked to lead the team again.

With Rohit and Rahul having emerged as India's best batters during the first leg of the tour last year, India's opening combination has also come under the scanner. Shubman Gill is set to occupy one of the spots, while KS Bharat and Cheteshwar Pujara remain the other options.

There is a chance that the selectors could fly someone out to Birmingham as cover for the squad though. Let's take a look at three potential candidates who can replace Rohit Sharma.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

While this could be a bit of a left-field option, Suryakumar Yadav was with the Indian Test squad in England last year. What aids the Mumbaikar's cause is that he's already in the United Kingdom for the T20Is against Ireland, so linking up with the Test setup won't be a hassle.

Yadav boasts consistent numbers in first-class cricket, having compiled 5326 runs across 77 games with 26 fifties and 14 hundreds. With a batting average just a smidgen over 44, there is every chance he could be called up to provide additional backup to a depleted Indian batting lineup.

Of course, he won't be a direct candidate for Rohit Sharma's opening spot should he be added to the squad. Given that he's playing arguably the best cricket of his career, though, Suryakumar stands a great chance of receiving the callup, more so because he's on UK shores already.

#2 Priyank Panchal

Saurashtra's Priyank Panchal has been one of the most consistent performers in the first-class circuit and has been in the scheme of things for the Test side as well. He was one of India's backup opening options for both the tour of South Africa, as well as the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

With India trimming their squad for the Birmingham Test, Panchal wasn't named in the Rohit Sharma-led touring party. Going by the order of hierarchy, he could well receive a callup as a standby for the Test.

With 101 first-class games under his belt, there's plenty of red-ball experience there to cover for Rohit Sharma's absence.

#3 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw led Mumbai to the final of the Ranji Trophy before losing to Madhya Pradesh. His form with the bat in red-ball cricket has left more to be desired in recent times, given that he's failed to convert his starts into substantial scores.

That said, the pitches in England have borne a flat look if the ongoing series against New Zealand is anything to go by. Not to forget, Shaw too, much like Suryakumar Yadav, was called up to the Indian setup for the Test series on these very shores last year.

A like-for-like opening batting replacement for Rohit Sharma, Shaw's game against pace and his recent match practice works in his favor. Don't be surprised should he be asked to board a flight to Birmingham soon.

