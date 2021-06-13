3 Visiting teams that have defeated England in a home Test series in the last 10 years

England have been one of the world's top Test teams over the last decade and made a name for themselves by consistently performing well both at home and overseas. However, the team's recent form has not been up to the mark.

Joe Root's men have lost four of their last five Tests, which will put enormous pressure on England when they play India later this year.

There was a time when defeating England in a home Test series was almost impossible for visiting teams. However, three nations have accomplished this feat in the last ten years, highlighting the team's shortcomings in home conditions.

Here's a look at the three teams that have beaten England in a Test series at home over the last ten years.

1. New Zealand beat England 1-0, 2021

Devon Conway and Matt Henry guided New Zealand to a series win

The Blackcaps visited the United Kingdom to play a Test series in June 2021 for the first time since June 2015. Although the home team was not at full strength, fans expected Joe Root and co. to win the Test series against New Zealand.

In fact, skipper Root stated in the pre-match press conference of the first Test that winning all Test matches of the English summer would help them prepare for The Ashes. Unfortunately, England ended up losing the first series of their 2021 summer.

England had a chance of winning the Test match at Lord's. However, they opted for a defensive approach and drew the game. In the second Test, New Zealand defeated them by eight wickets despite not having most of their star players in the playing XI.

Playing under Tom Latham's leadership, New Zealand defeated the home side inside four days at Edgbaston to secure the 2-match series 1-0.

2. Sri Lanka, 2014

Sri Lanka are the only Asian team to have defeated England in a Test series on English soil in the last ten years. The Islanders accomplished this feat in 2014.

Like the 2021 Test series between New Zealand and England, the first Test of the Sri Lanka vs. England series ended in a closely contested draw. The home team could have taken a 1-0 lead, but Sri Lanka ended Day 5 with 201/9 in a chase of 390 runs to deny England a win.

Leeds hosted the second Test of the 2-match series, where Sri Lanka emerged victorious by 100 runs. Angelo Mathews was the architect of the visitors' triumph as the all-rounder took four wickets in the first innings and scored 160 runs in the second innings to help his team to a win.

3. South Africa, 2012

South Africa are the only team to have defeated England in a 3-match Test series on English soil in the last ten years. The Proteas visited the United Kingdom to play three Test matches in the 2012 English summer.

Hashim Amla's triple century powered the visitors to an innings win in the first Test at Kennington Oval. The second Test ended in a draw as South Africa gained an unassailable lead in the series.

Lord's played host to the final game of the 2012 Basil D'Oliviera Trophy. The hosts received a 346-run target to level the series. Half-centuries from Jonathan Trott, Jonny Bairstow and Matt Prior took England close to the target. However, Vernon Philander's five-wicket haul helped South Africa bowl England out for 294 runs and win the series 2-0.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee