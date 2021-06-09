ENG v NZ 2021: Edgbaston, Birmingham pitch history and stats

After a draw at Lord's, England and New Zealand will cross swords at Edgbaston in Birmingham in the final Test of the two-match series. The game will commence on Thursday (June 10) at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM Local Time).

Edgbaston has not hosted a Test since August 2019. In the previous Test played on this ground, Australia defeated England by 251 runs. Steve Smith scored a century in both innings, while Nathan Lyon scalped eight wickets as the Aussies crushed the hosts in Birmingham.

The conditions at Edgbaston will equally assist the bowlers and the batters. With the Blackcaps set to battle England at this venue soon, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous Tests played in Birmingham.

Stadium Name: Edgbaston

City: Birmingham

Test Matches Played: 52

Matches Won by England: 28

Matches Won by touring team: 9

Matches Drawn: 15

Highest Individual Score: 294 - Sir Alastair Cook (ENG) vs. India, 2011

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 7/17 - Wilfred Rhodes (ENG) vs. Australia, 1902

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 12/119 - Fred Trueman (ENG) vs. West Indies, 1963

Highest Team Score: 710/7 dec. - England vs. India, 2011

Lowest Team Score: 30 - South Africa vs. England, 1924

Highest Successful Run-chase: 283/5 - South Africa vs. England, 2008

Head-to-head in Test matches at Edgbaston: Played - 4, Won by England - 4, Won by New Zealand - 0, Drawn - 0

Which England players have performed well at Edgbaston?

Joe Root has an average of more than 60 in Test matches at Edgbaston

New Zealand have not played a Test match at Edgbaston this century. Their last Test at this ground took place in 1999, but the England cricket team has regularly played Test cricket at this venue.

Among current players, Joe Root has amassed the most runs in Test matches at Edgbaston. The home team's captain has scored 481 runs in five Tests at an average of 60.47.

Meanwhile, James Anderson has picked up 44 wickets in 11 Tests in Birmingham. His best figures on this ground are 6/47, which he achieved against Australia in 2015.

It will be interesting to see if Root and Anderson can help England maintain their 100% win record against the Blackcaps in Test matches at Edgbaston.

