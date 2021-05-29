England vs New Zealand Test Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

England are set to host New Zealand in a two-match Test series, with the first game starting at Lord's from June 2.

England's previous Test series was away from home against India earlier this year. The Englishmen won the first match by 227 runs before the hosts bounced back and emerged victorious in the three remaining Tests to claim the series by a 3-1 margin.

On the other hand, New Zealand's last Test assignment was a two-match series against Pakistan back in December 2020. The Kiwis won the first match by 101 runs before beating Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second game. In early December, New Zealand played two Tests against West Indies, winning both games by handsome margins.

Against New Zealand, England skipper Joe Root will miss the services of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, who are recovering from their respective injuries. The hosts faced another crisis when wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was ruled out of the series after tearing his left hamstring.

The Kiwis, meanwhile, have an opportunity to acclimatize themselves with the English conditions ahead of their World Test Championship final against India next month.

While New Zealand have won their last four Tests, England have managed to win just one of their last four matches in the longest format. Both teams will be eager to win the series and earn the bragging rights.

Head-to-head record: England vs New Zealand in Tests

In total, the two teams have faced each other in 105 Tests, with England winning 48 matches. New Zealand have emerged victorious just 11 times, while the remaining 46 matches ended in draws.

They last locked horns in November 2019 in a two-match Test series, with both games ending in draws.

They last locked horns in November 2019 in a two-match Test series, with both games ending in draws.

England vs New Zealand Test Series 2021: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st Test: 2 - 6 June

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London at 3:30 PM

2nd Test: 10 - 14 June

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham at 3:30 PM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the England vs New Zealand Test series here.

England vs New Zealand Test Series 2021 Telecast & live streaming details

The matches will be televised on Sony SIX in India. Fans can also catch the live action on the Sony LIV app & website.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the England vs New Zealand Test series:

India: Sony SIX & Sony LIV

England: Sky Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sports NZ

USA: Hotstar

Canada: Hotstar

England vs New Zealand Test Seires 2021 Squads:

England

Joe Root(c), James Anderson, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

New Zealand

Kane Williamson(c), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner