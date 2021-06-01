ENG v NZ 2021: Lord's, London pitch history and stats

Test cricket will return to Lord's this week as England host New Zealand in the first match of the 2021 English summer. The two sides will play a couple of Tests, with Edgbaston hosting the second game.

Lord's has not hosted a Test match since August 2019. In the previous Test played at this iconic venue, Australia drew with England in a closely-contested match. England posted a 258-run total on the board in the first innings, and in reply, the visitors scored 250.

Ben Stokes' century helped the English team set a 267-run target for Australia in the fourth innings. The Aussies were 154/6 in 47.3 overs when the game ended in a draw.

With Lord's set to host another Test match, here are some vital numbers you need to know from the previous Tests played here.

Stadium Name: Lord's Cricket Ground

City: London

Test Matches Played: 139

Matches Won by England: 55

Matches Won by touring team: 32

Matches Won by a neutral team: 2

Matches Drawn: 50

Highest Individual Score: 333 - Graham Gooch (ENG) vs. India, 1990

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 8/34 - Ian Botham (ENG) vs. Pakistan, 1978

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 16/137 - Robert Massie (ENG) vs. Australia, 1972

Highest Team Score: 729/6 dec. - Australia vs. England, 1930

Lowest Team Score: 38 - Ireland vs. England, 2019

Highest Successful Run Chase: 344/1 - West Indies vs. England, 1984

Head to Head at the Lord's Cricket Ground: Matches - 17, Won by England - 8, Won by New Zealand - 1, Drawn - 8.

Which ENG and NZ players have performed well at Lord's?

Kane Williamson (second from left) has a great record at Lord's

Blackcaps skipper Kane Williamson has amassed 225 runs in two Test matches at Lord's, with his highest score being 132. Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root has scored 1,189 runs in 26 Test innings at this venue.

Fast bowler Tim Southee has bagged 13 wickets in three Test matches at Lord's. On the other hand, veteran English pacer James Anderson has 103 Test wickets to his name on this ground.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.