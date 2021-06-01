ENG v NZ head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the Test series

England will kick off their summer with a two-match Test series against New Zealand at home. Lord's will host the first Test from June 2 to 6, with the second Test to be held at Edgbaston from June 10 to 14.

The Blackcaps have not played a Test series in England since 2015. They drew their last Test series on English soil 1-1 with the hosts.

The series is crucial for New Zealand ahead of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India. The Blackcaps skipper Kane Williamson will expect his men to perform well in the upcoming Test series so they can head to the WTC final with momentum on their side.

Over the years, England and New Zealand have been a part of some memorable encounters. Before the Test series gets underway, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

England vs New Zealand head-to-head stats

England have dominated the Blackcaps in the longest format of the game. The English team leads the head-to-head record against New Zealand by 48-11.

The two countries have battled 105 times in Test cricket, with 46 matches ending in a draw.

Even though England have won the maximum number of matches, fans should note that New Zealand emerged victorious in their previous Test series against England by 1-0.

England vs New Zealand: Numbers you need to know before their Test series

Among current players, Ross Taylor has scored the most runs (1,145) in England vs New Zealand Test matches. From the home side, skipper Joe Root stands at the top with 895 runs versus the Blackcaps.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad has been the most successful English bowler (66 wickets) in Tests against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Tim Southee has scalped 50 wickets for the Blackcaps against England.

