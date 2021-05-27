ENG v NZ: [Watch] BJ Watling takes a one-handed screamer in training ahead of England series

BJ Watling might be retiring soon from international cricket, but the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman is still sharp with his reflexes, taking an absolute screamer during a training session.

The Blackcaps are currently preparing for their upcoming two-match Test series against England, the first of which starts on June 2 at Lord's.

Ahead of the match, BJ Watling was seen working on his wicketkeeping skills, with the 35-year-old looking as sharp as ever despite being at the fag end of his career.

The tour of England will be the last time BJ Watling will don the Blackcaps jersey as he retires after the World Test Championship final against India.

The 35-year-old is New Zealand's most successful wicketkeeper in the longest format, with 257 dismissals - 249 catches and eight stumpings - in 73 Test appearances.

The Blackcaps will be keen to give Watling a memorable farewell by winning the WTC final against India.

"Big boots to fill, but hopefully, I can live up to what BJ Watling's done in the past" - Tom Blundell

Tom Blundell

Tom Blundell, who has played 10 Tests for the Kiwis, is favorite to replace BJ Watling after his retirement. The 30-year-old realizes it won't be an easy task given how consistent Watling has been on the Test circuit over the years.

"I’ve learned a lot from him. He goes about his work pretty tough, he works hard. The way BJ Watling operates is where I want to get to, but in my own way. He’s been a great, sort of, a role model for me in the last few years. It’s big boots to fill, but hopefully, I can live up to what he’s done in the past," Blundell recently said in a chat with Newshub on the prospect of replacing Watling in the coming months.

Watling began his career as a Test opener but proved his mettle lower down the order. Known for his determined approach and stodgy defense, the 35-year-old averages 38.11 with the bat in Tests, scoring eight hundred and 19 fifties along the way.

The veteran wicketkeeper has also represented the Blackcaps in 28 ODIs and five T20Is.

