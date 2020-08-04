ENG v PAK 2020: Old Trafford, Manchester pitch report and weather conditions

The much-awaited Pakistan tour of England will kick-start tomorrow in the circular amphitheatre of Old Trafford.

After an early scare against the West Indies, England managed to reignite their winning spirit and sealed the three-match series by comprehensively triumphing in the last two fixtures. The hosts will now look to hit the ground running as they face off against Pakistan, a side they have not beaten in a bilateral Test series for a decade or so.

Pakistan, on the contrary, are all geared up to further prove their mettle in Test cricket and climb atop the World Test Championship points table. They have named a 16-man squad for the 1st Test that not only oozes young blood but also boasts of tons of experience.

Old Trafford is generally known to assist pacers

Old Trafford in Manchester

As for the pitch on offer at Old Trafford, it is traditionally renowned for being a good batting track with some extra zip off the deck to keep the pacemen interested. In fact, Old Trafford is known as one of the fastest tracks in England.

This was quite evident in the last two Tests between England and West Indies. There was enough lateral movement to keep the seamers interested, and the spinners too got some purchase from the surface. With the pitch expected to be on the drier side for this match, Pakistan might decide to go with two leg-spinners for the first Test.

First innings runs are crucial in Manchester as batting has proven to become harder as the days progress. The last five Tests here have all been won by sides batting first. The toss will be of immense importance since no side has won a Test on this venue after winning the toss and electing to field first - a cardinal mistake that Jason Holder committed in both the Tests that West Indies eventually lost.

The decision of the toss might depend on the overhead conditions, owing to the slight drizzles and cloudy weather on the forecast for tomorrow. However, it's said to clear out as the game progresses and will be fairly bright for the rest of the match. Temperatures are expected to reach the high 20's (degree Celsius), making for just about perfect Test cricket conditions.