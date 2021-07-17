ENG v PAK 2021: Headingley, Leeds pitch history and T20 records

Pakistan's England tour will move to Leeds this Sunday as Headingley gears up to host the second T20I of the series.

The Men in Green won their first match of the tour in Nottingham last Friday thanks to some brilliant performances from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan.

Pakistan will look forward to continuing their winning momentum in Leeds. The conditions at Headingley are good for batting.

This venue has hosted 78 Test matches and 45 ODIs, but the upcoming meeting between Pakistan and England will be the first time Headingley will play host to a T20I match.

However, over the years, many T20 Blast games have taken place in Leeds. Before Pakistan locks horns with England on this ground, here are some interesting stats you need to know from the previous T20s played at Headingley.

Stadium name: Headingley

City: Leeds

T20 matches played: 50

Matches won by teams batting first: 31

Matches won by teams batting second: 18

Matches tied: 1

Highest team score: 260/4 - Yorkshire vs. Northamptonshire, 2017

Lowest team score: 95 - Yorkshire vs. Durham, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 225/5 - Nottinghamshire vs. Yorkshire, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 178

What happened in the previous T20 match at Headingley, Leeds?

Harry Brook scored 91 runs in the last T20 match in Leeds

Headingley recently hosted a few matches in the T20 Blast 2021. In the last match played in Leeds, Yorkshire defeated Lancashire by nine runs. Half-centuries from captain Adam Lyth and Harry Brook guided Yorkshire to 180/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Lancashire scored 171/8 in 20 overs, riding on Rob Jones' 48-ball 61. Lockie Ferguson was the hero for Yorkshire as he took a hat-trick and returned with figures of 4/24 in his four overs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar