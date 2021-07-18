ENG v PAK 2021: Liam Livingstone smashes Haris Rauf for one of the biggest sixes you'd ever see

Liam Livingstone has been in fine form of late. After making a hundred in the first T20I, he has continued his form in the second match as well.

Livingstone was batting on 28 runs off 20 balls when Haris Rauf came in to bowl his second spell. What happened next was something stunning.

Haris Rauf steamed in and bowled a full-length delivery right in the slot. Livingstone moved his front leg away and latched on to the ball. He smashed the ball for a huge straight six. The ball sailed over the roof and was a sight to see for one and all. Commentators applauded Livingstone and said that it was amongst the biggest hits they had ever seen.

Unfortunately, Livingstone was dismissed just a couple of deliveries after this huge hit. Confusion with Tom Curran saw the batsman getting run out at the non-striker's end. He finished with a score of 38 runs off just 23 balls. His knock included two boundaries and three sixes.

Liam Livingstone making a strong case for a place in the T20 WC team in this T20I series

Even though England lost the first T20I, Livingstone's hundred was a big plus for them in the game. He could be a surprise pick for England in the T20 World Cup team. England did not get off to a good start in the 2nd T20I. The partnership between Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali helped England come back into the game.

They were in a great position after 13 overs as the scoreboard read 136-3. However, Jos Buttler was dismissed in the next over which led to a flurry of wickets. Buttler top-scored for England with 59 runs off just 39 balls.

England will be disappointed as they were bowled out for just 200 at the end of 19.5 overs. The platform was laid and they could have easily scored in excess of 230. The first T20I saw both teams score more than 200 and England will have to bowl well to defend this total.

