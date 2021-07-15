When and where to watch England vs Pakistan T20I series?

The England vs Pakistan T20I series begins on Friday evening with a match in Nottingham. After winning the ODI series with a second-string team, England will be high on confidence when they cross swords with Pakistan in the T20Is.

The series will help both nations work on their respective team combinations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Pakistan and England played a T20I series last year as well. That three-match series ended 1-1, but both teams will try to win the upcoming series.

Here's a look at the schedule for the England vs Pakistan T20I series.

1st T20I - July 16, 11:00 PM IST, Nottingham (6:30 PM Local Time)

2nd T20I - July 18, 7:00 PM IST, Leeds (2:30 PM Local Time)

3rd T20I - July 20, 11:00 PM IST, Manchester (6:30 PM Local Time)

Sony LIV to live stream the England vs Pakistan T20I series in India

Mohammad Hafeez will be a key player for the visitors in the England vs Pakistan T20I series

Sony Sports Channels will telecast the three matches of the England vs Pakistan T20I series in India. Live streaming of these games will be available on SonyLIV.com and the Sony LIV app.

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the England vs Pakistan T20I series in South Africa, whereas fans in England can enjoy the matches on Sky Sports.

India: Sony Sports Channels, Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

South Africa: SuperSport

UK: Sky Sports

Players to watch out for in the England vs Pakistan T20I series

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was the Man of the Match in the last T20I meeting between Pakistan and England. He scored a brilliant half-century to help Pakistan level the series.

Home captain Eoin Morgan has scored the most runs in T20Is between England and Pakistan. He could be a game-changer for England in the upcoming three games.

🗣️ "The series is crucial for us as it will help us understand where we are placed as a team for this year’s ICC T20 World Cup."



▶️ Mohammad Hafeez hopes to repeat last year's T20I series' heroics



Read more: https://t.co/AUMPSZ4dOR

Full video: https://t.co/y7c6OsRfr0#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/yx5DPBSZYh — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 15, 2021

