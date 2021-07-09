ENG v PAK 2021: Lord's, London pitch history and ODI records

After thrashing Pakistan by nine wickets at Sophia Gardens, England will want to continue in the same vein at Lord's in the second ODI of the series.

Playing under Ben Stokes' captaincy, an inexperienced English side dominated Pakistan in the first ODI. Pace bowler Saqib Mahmood destroyed the Men in Green with a four-wicket haul, while debutant Zak Crawley stitched up a magnificent 120-run second-wicket partnership with Dawid Malan.

Pakistan will be keen to bounce back at Lord's. Babar Azam's men have fond memories of playing at Lord's as they won both of their 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage matches on this ground. They defeated South Africa by 49 runs and followed it up with a 94-run win against Bangladesh at the ground.

The pitch at Lord's assists the batsmen and the pacers. Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up six wickets in his last ODI at this venue, while Imam-ul-Haq scored a century in his last ODI knock at Lord's.

With the iconic venue set to host the second ODI of the England vs Pakistan series, here are some interesting numbers you need to know from the previous ODIs played here.

Stadium name: Lord's Cricket Ground

City: London

ODI matches played: 66

Matches won by teams batting first: 30

Matches won by teams batting second: 33

Matches with no result: 1

Highest individual score: 138* - Sir Viv Richards (WI) vs England, 1979

Best bowling figures: 6/35 - Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) vs Bangladesh, 2019

Highest team score: 334/4 - England vs India, 1975

Lowest team score: 107 - South Africa vs England, 2003

Highest successful run chase: 326/8 - India vs England, 2002

Average run rate: 4.74

Average 1st innings score: 242

Which England and Pakistan players have performed well in ODIs at Lord's, London?

Imam-ul-Haq scored a hundred against Bangladesh in his ODI at Lord's

Pakistan's opener Imam-ul-Haq has aggregated 144 runs in two ODI innings at Lord's. His skipper Babar Azam has scored 195 runs in three ODIs on this ground, while England's stand-in captain Ben Stokes has amassed 237 runs in six ODIs at Lord's.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will be the player to watch out for in the upcoming ODI. The left-arm pacer has seven wickets to his name in two ODIs at Lord's. His bowling average in ODIs at this venue has been 12.71.

