ENG v PAK 2021: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff pitch history and ODI records

Ben Stokes will lead a second-string England team in the first ODI of their series against Pakistan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) decided to name an unchanged squad from the series against Sri Lanka. However, because of multiple COVID-19 cases in the English camp, the selectors had to pick a new squad, just two days prior to the match at Sophia Gardens.

Pakistan look a stronger team on paper, but the Men in Green may struggle in English conditions. Sophia Gardens is a venue where the England cricket team has dominated the visitors in ODI cricket.

The pitch at this stadium helps the batsmen and the fast bowlers. Ahead of the first ODI between England and Pakistan, here are some interesting things you need to know from the previous ODIs played at Sophia Gardens.

Stadium name: Sophia Gardens

City: Cardiff

ODI matches played: 28

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 16

Matches with no result: 3

Matches tied: 1

Highest individual score: 153 - Jason Roy (ENG) vs Bangladesh, 2019

Best bowling figures: 4/28 - Ravindra Jadeja (IND) vs England, 2014

Highest team score: 386/6 - England vs Bangladesh, 2019

Lowest team score: 125 - Afghanistan vs South Africa, 2019

Highest successful run chase: 304/6 - Pakistan vs England, 2016

Average run rate: 5.36

Average 1st innings score: 243

Which England and Pakistan players have performed well in ODIs at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff?

Hasan Ali has enjoyed bowling at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali has picked up ten wickets in three ODI matches at Sophia Gardens. His best bowling figures on this ground are 4/60.

England's stand-in skipper Ben Stokes has amassed 211 runs in six ODIs in Cardiff. His highest score at this venue is 75. It will be exciting to see how Stokes performs as England captain.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee