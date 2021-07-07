ENG v PAK head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the ODI series

After blanking Sri Lanka in the limited-overs series, England will aim to continue in the same vein when they battle Pakistan in a three-match ODI series at home.

Ben Stokes will lead the England ODI team for the first time in his career as some big names of the squad are not available for the series. Because of multiple COVID-19 cases in the England team, the England Cricket Board had no other option but to name an inexperienced squad for the series against Pakistan.

The Men in Green have not played a single ODI against England since the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Pakistan recorded a 14-run win over the English side in their World Cup fixture. Babar Azam and Co. will look to perform well and build a winning streak in ODIs against England.

Before the three-match series gets underway, here's a look at the two nations' head-to-head stats in ODI cricket.

England vs Pakistan head-to-head stats

England lead the head-to-head record against Pakistan by 53-32 in ODIs. The two teams have crossed swords 88 times in the 50-overs format, where three games ended with no result.

Speaking of their head-to-head record on English soil, the home team leads by 30-16 in 48 matches. England also lead the head-to-head record in the last five matches against Pakistan by 4-1.

England vs Pakistan: Numbers you need to know before their ODI series

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has aggregated 639 runs in 16 ODI innings against England. His highest score against England is 115, with his batting average being 45.64.

For England, Ben Stokes has scored 377 runs in 12 ODI matches against Pakistan. The stand-in skipper will have the onus of leading the England cricket team from the front.

Among current Pakistan bowlers, Hasan Ali has achieved the most success against England. The right-arm pacer has scalped 14 wickets in 11 matches.

Meanwhile, English pacer Jake Ball has played one ODI against Pakistan, where he returned with figures of 1/37 in eight overs.

