ENG v PAK head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the T20I series

After an embarrassing 0-3 defeat in the ODI series, Pakistan will look to make a fresh start to their England tour as they battle the hosts in a T20I series. The Men in Green will play three T20Is against the England cricket team.

Unlike the 50-over series, England will have the services of skipper Eoin Morgan and other first-choice players for T20I matches. Hence, the chances of Pakistan emerging victorious in the series are slim, but Babar Azam's men will try to draw inspiration from their previous T20I against England.

Playing at Old Trafford, Pakistan beat England by five runs in their last T20I meeting despite Moeen Ali's 33-ball 61. Pakistan posted a 190-run total in the first innings, riding on Man of the Match Mohammad Hafeez's 52-ball 86.

Pakistan will expect a similar performance from Hafeez in the upcoming series. On that note, let's have a look at the head-to-head stats between Pakistan and England in the shortest format of the game.

England vs Pakistan head-to-head stats

Pakistan team training session on the eve of the first #ENGvPAK T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/HR5hMdazJC — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 15, 2021

England lead the head-to-head record against Pakistan by 12-5. The two teams have crossed paths 18 times in the T20I arena, where one match ended with no result.

The head-to-head record in the last five completed T20I matches between England and Pakistan favors Eoin Morgan's men. England have won three of their previous five T20I battles against Pakistan.

England vs Pakistan: Numbers you need to know before their T20I series

Eoin Morgan is the highest run-scorer in England vs Pakistan T20I matches. The English skipper has amassed 390 runs in 15 T20Is. Meanwhile, his teammate Adil Rashid has scalped six wickets in nine T20I matches against Pakistan.

Mohammad Hafeez has scored 289 runs in 11 T20I innings against England. He has scored two half-centuries. In the bowling department, Imad Wasim has taken six wickets in five outings against England.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Parimal Dagdee