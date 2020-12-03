Former South African captain and veteran batsman Faf du Plessis has been released from the squad for the upcoming one-dayers against England.

Faf Du Plessis was one of the few positives for South Africa in an otherwise forgettable T20I series against England. He registered scores of 58, 11, and 52 not out in the three T20Is.

Apart from Faf du Plessis, Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin, and Reeza Hendricks have also been released. However, according to reports, they will take part in the 4-day Domestic Series.

🏏 He started #SAvENG as the World No.1

🏏 He ends it by making history



Dawid Malan has just achieved the HIGHEST rating points in T20I history 🤯



📈 UPDATED @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Rankings: https://t.co/H7CnAiw0YT pic.twitter.com/85sVon3ci2 — ICC (@ICC) December 2, 2020

South Africa will face England in a three-match ODI series starting on Friday. The first and third match will be played at Cape Town on December 4 and December 9 while the second game will be held at Paarl on December 6.

South Africa blanked 0-3 by England in T20Is

The Proteas will go into the ODIs series low on confidence, having been thrashed in all three matches in the T20I series.

England chased down 180 without much trouble in the first T20I at Cape Town. Jonny Bairstow starred with an unbeaten 86 from 48 balls, an innings that included nine fours and four sixes.

The second game saw England restrict South Africa to 146 for 6 as the English bowlers did not allow any of the Proteas batsmen to get away at all. In the chase, when England found themselves in early trouble following the loss of quick wickets, Dawid Malan struck a fine 55 to guide them home. The victory also saw the visitors clinch the series with one game to go.

Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler's partnership:



🏏 167 runs

💥 Run-rate of 11.92

🔝 Biggest-ever second-wicket partnership in men's T20Is



Wow! 🤯 #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/zFoeim7Xde — ICC (@ICC) December 1, 2020

Advertisement

Malan was also the star as England chased down 192 in the final T20I at Cape Town. He dazzled with an unbeaten 99 from 47 balls as England won the match by a handsome nine-wicket margin.

Malan featured in a record stand of 167 for the second wicket with Jos Buttler (67 not out from 46). England’s brilliance, however, saw Rassie van der Dussen’s blistering 74 not out from 32 balls for South Africa go in vain.