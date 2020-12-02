ENG v SA 2020: England topple Australia to move to the top of ICC T20I rankings

England moved to the top of the ICC T20I rankings, overtaking Australia, with a supreme nine-wicket triumph over South Africa in the third T20I at Cape Town. Chasing 192, England got home with ease as Dawid Malan, the World’s No.1 T20I batsman, smashed an unbeaten 99.

Malan (99 not out from 47 balls) featured in a world-record second-wicket partnership of 167 with Jos Buttler, who contributed an unbeaten 67 from 46 balls. Neither batsman looked to be in any trouble as England swept the Proteas clean, winning the dead rubber in 17.4 overs.

Earlier, South Africa were competitive with the bat. Rassie van der Dussen blasted an unbeaten 74 from 32 balls while Faf du Plessis was not out on 52 from 37. The duo featured in South Africa’s highest-ever fourth-wicket partnership of 127. Malan and Buttler’s brilliance, however, meant the stand was in vain.

There was more cheer for England as Chris Jordan overtook Stuart Broad to become England's wicket-taker in T20 cricket as he dismissed South African captain Quinton de Kock for 17. The scalp of de Kock was Jordan’s 66th in 55 matches.

England just too good for South Africa

Having won the toss and electing to bat first, South Africa added 34 for the opening wicket before de Kock fell to Jordan, miscuing one to mid-off.

Temba Bavuma looked good during his 32 but chipped Ben Stokes to mid-off to undo all his hard work. Stokes also dismissed Reeza Hendricks (13) with a slower ball to have South Africa reeling at 64-3 in the 10th over.

Du Plessis and Van Der Dussen, however, led South Africa’s comeback with a stupendous partnership. While Van Der Dussen hammered five sixes to go with as many fours in his knock, Du Plessis’ half-century featured three maximums.

At the halfway stage, South Africa would have been confident of avoiding a whitewash. The hopes were raised after Jason Roy was trapped lbw by paceman Anrich Nortje for 16. However, once Malan and Buttler got their eye in, they were unstoppable.

The duo were particularly harsh on left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and pacer Lutho Sipamla, who conceded 57 and 45 in 4 and 2.4 overs respectively.