"If I call somebody sir on social media, it's a sign respect"- Eoin Morgan rubbishes investigation into historic tweets that went viral

Eoin Morgan has defended his historic tweets that seemingly mocked the broken English of some Indian fans, saying they were a sign of respect.

Morgan was caught in a storm after his tweets emerged on social media in the wake of Ollie Robinson's suspension from international cricket for sexist and racist posts on Twitter.

During IPL 2018, Morgan had tweeted:

"Sir you're my favorite opening batsman @josbuttler."

New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum replied to him in broken English.

"@josbuttler Sir, you play very good opening batting."

A few days after Robinson's suspension, a report emerged, claiming the ECB was planning to take action against more English players because of their social media activity.

Speaking to the media before England's T20I series against Sri Lanka, Eoin Morgan dismissed the ECB's investigation and said his tweets were taken out of context.

Eoin Morgan claims historic tweets were "sign of respect" after messages criticised | @CricketMirrorhttps://t.co/Vtg5fXVf4y pic.twitter.com/DuUyZQg9fx — Mirror Sport (@MirrorSport) June 22, 2021

“I don’t really reflect on it a lot. I find it, if I call somebody sir on social media, or anywhere around the world, it’s a sign of admiration and respect. If that’s taken out of context there’s nothing I can control or do about it, so I haven’t actually looked into it,” Eoin Morgan said.

We can't play players until they fall over: Eoin Morgan defends England's rotation policy

Eoin Morgan will lead England in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka

The ECB has also come under the scanner for its policy of constantly rotating players. Some key players missed out on the away Test series against India, which ultimately impacted England's chances of qualifying for the WTC Final.

Limited-overs captain Morgan defended the rotation policy and said rest was necessary because England are the busiest team in international cricket.

"Identifying the priority when needed in this unbelievably busy schedule… we play more international cricket than any other team in the world, so we can't play players until they fall over," Eoin Morgan added. "We want guys to be available and firing, and focusing on getting into form and rhythm for specific series. If all continues to go to plan, we should have that."

Eoin Morgan defends rest-and-rotation policy ahead of T20Is against Sri Lanka #Cricket https://t.co/ashDFwnCRp — Cricket News (@CricNews365) June 22, 2021

The series begins tomorrow with a T20I in Cardiff. The tour comprises three T20Is and three ODIs.

