ENG v SL 2021: Kennington Oval, London pitch history and ODI records

Sri Lanka's England tour will reach London this week as both nations face off in the second ODI of the series at Kennington Oval. The home team beat the islanders by five wickets in the series opener. Eoin Morgan's men will start as the favorites to win the second game as well.

Sri Lanka started well in the first ODI, but their inexperience cost them as they got all out for just 185 runs despite being 145-3 at one stage. The islanders came back into the contest by taking four English wickets inside 12 overs. However, Joe Root's 79-run knock guided England home in the 35th over.

England will aim to secure the series at Kennington Oval this Thursday. Teams batting second have enjoyed more success on this ground. Hence, it would not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss elects to bowl first.

With London set to host the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka, here are some significant numbers you need to know from the previous ODI matches played at the Oval.

Stadium name: Kennington Oval

City: London

ODI matches played: 73

Matches won by teams batting first: 29

Matches won by teams batting second: 40

Matches with no result: 4

Highest individual score: 176* - Evin Lewis (WI) vs England, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/42 - Umar Gul (PAK) vs England, 2010

Highest team score: 398/5 - New Zealand vs England, 2015

Lowest team score: 103 - England vs South Africa, 1999

Highest successful run chase: 322/3 - Sri Lanka vs India, 2017

Average run rate: 5.02

Average 1st innings score: 253

Which England players have performed well in ODIs at Kennington Oval, London?

Adil Rashid is one of the leading wicket-takers in ODI matches at Kennington Oval

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has taken six wickets in seven ODI matches at Kennington Oval. His economy rate at this venue has been 5.29, while his best figures are 2/36.

England skipper Eoin Morgan has aggregated 630 runs in 14 ODI innings at Kennington Oval. His batting average on this ground is 57.27, and his strike rate is 106.78.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava