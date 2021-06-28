ENG v SL 2021: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street pitch history and ODI records

The England cricket team will host Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street's Riverside Ground this Tuesday in the first ODI of their three-match series. The series will be Sri Lanka's third under the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The Islanders have managed only one win in the competition so far. Looking at Sri Lanka's performance in the T20I series, where they didn't manage a single win, it seems unlikely that the visitors will trouble England in ODIs.

The current Sri Lankan squad has not played much cricket in the pace-friendly English conditions. With the Islanders set to play against England in Chester-le-Street, here are some interesting numbers you need to know from previous ODI games played at Riverside Ground.

Stadium name: Riverside Ground

City: Chester-le-Street

ODI matches played: 19

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Matches with no result: 2

Highest individual score: 126 - Mahela Jayawardene (SL) vs England, 2006

Best bowling figures: 5/28 - Graeme Swann (ENG) vs Australia, 2009

Highest team score: 338/6 - Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2019

Lowest team score: 99 - England vs Sri Lanka, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 314/4 - England vs Australia, 2018

Average run rate: 5.24

Average 1st innings score: 24

Which England and Sri Lanka players have performed well in ODIs at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street?

Jonny Bairstow has a batting average of 134 in ODI matches at the Riverside Ground

Jonny Bairstow has scored 268 runs in three ODI innings in Chester-le-Street. The right-handed batsman has a batting average of 134, while his strike rate is 119.11.

Sri Lankan captain Kusal Perera has amassed 94 runs in two ODI innings at Riverside Ground, with his highest score being 64.

English leg-spinner Adil Rashid has scalped five wickets in three ODIs in Chester-le-Street. His bowling average at this venue is 29.60, while his economy rate is just under six.

Few weeks left until the Olympics! We are ready at Sportskeeda. Check out our Olympics homepage

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee