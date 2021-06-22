ENG v SL 2021: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff pitch history and T20I records

Cardiff's Sophia Gardens will host the first two T20Is of the three-match series between England and Sri Lanka, starting Wednesday.

The pitch at Sophia Gardens has equally assisted the batters and the pacers in the past, with England never having lost a T20I match at this ground. In the previous T20I played here, Eoin Morgan's 29-ball 57* helped England chase Pakistan's 174-run target with seven wickets in hand.

Sri Lanka will aim to snap the hosts' six-match winning streak at this venue when the two teams square off. However, since the current Sri Lankan players do not have much experience playing in English conditions, the Islanders might find it tough giving the home side a run for their money.

As Cardiff prepares to host the first two T20Is between England and Sri Lanka, here are some significant numbers you need to know from the previous T20Is played at Sophia Gardens.

Stadium name: Sophia Gardens

City: Cardiff

T20I matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Highest individual score: 90 - Steve Smith (AUS) vs England, 2015

Best bowling figures: 4/32 - Dane Paterson (SA) vs England, 2017

Highest team score: 182/5 - England vs Australia, 2015

Lowest team score: 89 - Pakistan vs England, 2010

Highest successful run chase: 175/3 - England vs Pakistan, 2019

Average run rate: 7.78

Average 1st innings score: 150

Which England players have performed well in T20Is at Sophia Gardens?

Eoin Morgan has a batting average of 102 in T20Is at Sophia Gardens

Eoin Morgan is the leading run-scorer in T20I matches at Sophia Gardens. The left-handed batsman has scored 204 runs in five innings at a magnificent strike rate of 163.20.

Chris Jordan has picked up four wickets in three appearances at this stadium. Interestingly, three of them came in a T20I match against South Africa in 2017.

