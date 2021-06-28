When and where to watch England vs Sri Lanka ODI series?

England vs Sri Lanka ODI series begins tomorrow with a match in Chester-le-Street. This series comprises three games, and it is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Defending World Cup champions England currently hold the second position in the Cricket World Cup Super League standings. Eoin Morgan and co. are only behind the Bangladesh cricket team on the points table. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan side is in the 12th position, with only ten points to its name after two series.

The home team will start as the favorites to emerge victorious in the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series, but the islanders will be keen to give them a run for their money. Here's a look at this series' schedule:

1st ODI - June 29, 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM Local Time)

2nd ODI - July 1, 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM Local Time)

3rd ODI - July 4, 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM Local Time)

Sony LIV will live-stream the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India

Sam Curran will be the player to watch out for in the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series

Sony Pictures Sports Network has secured the telecast rights for England's home matches in India. Hence, fans in India can enjoy the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series on Sony Sports Channels. In addition, live streaming of these three ICC Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures will be available on SonyLIV.com and the Sony LIV app.

Sky Sports will telecast the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series in England, whereas the fans in Australia can watch the series on Fox Sports.

India - Sony Sports, Sony LIV (Live streaming)

England - Sky Sports

Australia - Fox Sports

