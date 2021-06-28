ENG v SL head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the ODI series

After whitewashing Sri Lanka in the T20Is, England will aim to continue in the same vein during the ODI series against the Islanders. The three-match ODI series between England and Sri Lanka begins this Tuesday in Chester-le-Street.

England will start as the favorites to win, but the English side had suffered a defeat against Sri Lanka in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup.

Sri Lanka's current team does not have much experience, but England should not take them lightly because the islanders recently snapped their 5-match losing streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in ODI cricket before their series gets underway.

England vs Sri Lanka head-to-head stats

England and Sri Lanka have beaten each other an equal number of times in the 50-over format. Both teams have recorded 36 victories over each other in ODI cricket.

Overall, England and Sri Lanka have played 75 ODI matches, of which three did not produce a result. The last two ODIs have ended in the Sri Lankan cricket team's favor.

England vs Sri Lanka: Numbers you need to know before their ODI series

Chris Woakes enjoys bowling against Sri Lanka

Among current players, English all-rounder Chris Woakes has taken the most wickets (24) in England vs Sri Lanka ODI matches. The right-arm pacer's best figures against Sri Lanka are 6/47.

For Sri Lanka, Nuwan Pradeep has scalped the most number of wickets (8). The right-arm fast bowler will have the onus of performing well with the ball for the Islanders in this series.

Joe Root has amassed 1,028 runs while donning the England cricket team's jersey in ODI matches against Sri Lanka. He has registered two centuries and seven fifties versus the islanders.

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Mendis has aggregated 276 runs in nine ODIs against the reigning world champions. However, he has been suspended and sent home because of a bio-bubble breach.

SLC has decided to bring back cricketers Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella for breaching the bio-bubble.



Video Credit - Nazzer Nisthar #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/kfGrLC9MQv — DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) June 28, 2021

