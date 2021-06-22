ENG v SL head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the T20I series

Sri Lanka's England tour will begin this Wednesday with a T20I series against the hosts. Cardiff and Southampton will host the three T20I games between England and Sri Lanka.

While Cardiff's Sophia Gardens will play host to the first two matches, the series finale will take place at the Ageas Bowl on June 26. Soon after, both nations will lock horns in an ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series.

Sri Lanka and England played their first T20I match in June 2006. Fifteen years have passed since then but to date, the two teams have competed in nine T20Is only, including four T20 World Cup matches. Interestingly, the upcoming series is the first time England and Sri Lanka will play a bilateral three-match T20I series.

Before their first series gets underway in Cardiff, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

England vs Sri Lanka head-to-head stats

73*

49 balls

4 sixes



Jos at his best v Sri Lanka in 2016

England marginally lead Sri Lanka by 5-4 in the head-to-head record. The Islanders won three of their first four T20Is against England, but the English side dominated Sri Lanka in their previous five meetings.

The two teams have never played a T20I game in Cardiff, but the Ageas Bowl has hosted two T20Is between England and Sri Lanka. Both teams have beaten each other once at this venue.

England vs Sri Lanka: Numbers you need to know before their T20I series

Exciting new look Sri Lanka face England in T20I opener. #ENGvSL

Sri Lanka Cricket

England captain Eoin Morgan has scored 201 runs in eight T20Is versus Sri Lanka. His teammate Chris Jordan has scalped 12 wickets in five T20Is against the Islanders.

Sri Lanka have named an inexperienced squad for the England T20Is. None of their players have played much T20I cricket against England. All-rounder Dasun Shanaka has played three games, but he has scored only 26 runs and scalped no wickets, while Danushka Gunathilaka aggregated 26 runs off 16 deliveries in his only T20I versus England.

