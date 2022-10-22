ENG vs AFG weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Perth for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

England will lock horns with Afghanistan in the second match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium on Saturday, October 22. On that note, let's take a look at the weather prediction in Perth for the ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup match.

England had a good run ahead of the showpiece T20 event, beating defending champions Australia 2-0 in a three-match series. They also humbled Pakistan by six wickets in a warm-up game.

Jos Buttler and Co. have peaked at the right time and will hope to keep their momentum going. Alex Hales' inclusion in the side has worked wonders. Since his return, the right-handed batter has scored 218 runs, including two fifties, in nine T20Is.

Although England have won both T20Is they have played against Afghanistan, they will be wary of the threat that Mohammad Nabi and Co. possess.

The Asian outfit boast some excellent talents like Rashid Khan and Nabi, who have performed well all over the world. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalaq Faarooqi also remain an integral part of the side as the Afghans look to cause an upset on the first day of the Super 12 stage.

ENG vs AFG - Weather Forecast

Pleasant weather will be on offer in Perth on Saturday during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Australia and New Zealand. Humidity will be around 65 percent, making it enjoyable for the players.

According to accuweather.com, the temperature will hover between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius. While rain is predicted in most parts of Australia, there is no chance of precipitation in Perth. Cloud cover will be around 40 percent during game time.

A uniterrupted game is on the cards with both teams keen to start the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on a winning note.

