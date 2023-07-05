ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd Ashes Test – July 6, 2023  

England (ENG) and Australia (AUS) are set to lock horns in the second Ashes Test, starting on Wednesday, June 28 at Headingley in Leeds.

Australia are currently leading the five-match series 2-0 and are in with a golden chance of taking an unassailable lead in Leeds. Both teams have named their squads and the upcoming match is expected to be an exciting one.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS game.

#3 Usman Khawaja (AUS) – 8.5 credits

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test Match: Day Five

Usman Khawaja is in the form of his life and there is no stopping him whatsoever. After dominating in the WTC 2021-23, Khawaja is now the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Ashes.

He has scored 300 runs from two matches at an average of 75 with one century and two half-centuries to his name. Barring the first innings of the Lord’s Test, Khawaja has looked in ominous touch.

#2 Joe Root (ENG) – 9 credits

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test Match: Day Four

Joe Root has been in brilliant form with the bat, having scored 192 runs from two matches at an average of 64 with one century to his name.

Fantasy users should pick him for the ENG vs AUS match since he has fantastic records at Headingley. Root is the only batter to have scored over 1000 runs in international cricket at the venue in Leeds. Moreover, he also bowls handy off-breaks.

#1 Steve Smith (AUS) – 9 credits

Australia Nets Session

Steve Smith has been the backbone of Australian Test batting for several years now. He has scored runs in heaps and has looked in pretty goof tough in the ongoing Ashes as well.

The right-handed batter has scored 166 runs from four innings at an average of 41.50 with a top score of 110 to show for his efforts. He is a good pick for fantasy teams for the ENG vs AUS match.

