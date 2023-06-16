ENG vs AUS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before The Ashes 2023

The Ashes 2023 will commence on Friday, June 16, in Birmingham. Arch-rivals Australia and England will compete in a five-Test series over the next six weeks. This series will start at Edgbaston before heading to Lord's, Headingley, Emirates Old Trafford and Kennington Oval.

Australia defeated England 4-0 in the previous series between the two teams Down Under. Ben Stokes' men will look forward to avenging that defeat when they meet the Aussies in the upcoming series.

Before The Ashes 2023 starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between England and Australia in Test cricket.

England vs Australia head-to-head record in Tests

Australia have a huge lead of 150-110 in the head-to-head record against England in Test cricket. Before The Ashes 2023, the two nations crossed swords 356 times, with 96 of the matches ending in a draw.

Australia have registered six wins in their last 10 matches against England. Two matches have ended in a stalemate, while England won two games in the 2019 Ashes series.

Matches Played - 356

Matches won by England - 110

Matches won by Australia - 150

Matches drawn - 96

ENG vs AUS head-to-head record in England

England have a slender lead of 53-51 in the head-to-head record against Australia in home Test matches. Ahead of The Ashes 2023, England hosted Australia for 171 Tests. 67 matches did not produce a winner, while England and Australia recorded 53 and 51 wins, respectively.

England have won two of their last five home Tests against Australia. They won at Kennington Oval and Headingley in 2019, while Australia won the Tests at Edgbaston and Old Trafford. The Lord's Test ended in a draw.

Matches Played - 171

Matches won by England - 53

Matches won by Australia - 51

Matches drawn - 67

Last 5 England vs Australia Test matches before The Ashes 2023

Australia crushed England in the previous Ashes series played in 2021/22. However, England have bounced back in Test cricket after that 0-4 loss. Their 'Bazball' approach has helped them achieve enormous success under skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Here's a summary of the previous five Test matches between the Ashes rivals:

AUS (303 & 155) beat ENG (188 & 124) by 146 runs, Jan 14-16, 2022. AUS (416/8d & 265/6d) vs. ENG (294 & 270/9), Match drawn, Jan 5-9, 2022. AUS (267) beat ENG (185 & 68) by an innings and 14 runs, Dec 26-28, 2021. AUS (473/9d & 230/9d) beat ENG (236 & 192) by 275 runs, Dec 16-20, 2021. AUS (425 & 20/1) beat ENG (147 & 297) by 9 wickets, Dec 8-11, 2021.

