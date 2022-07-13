ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Hits and flops as India bulldoze the hosts to take a 1-0 lead

Following a 2-1 defeat in the T20I series, the misery continued for England as they were floored in the first ODI by India. The Rohit Sharma-led unit won the encounter by 10 wickets at the Kennington Oval in London.

The highlight of their comprehensive win was their impeccable bowling performance. Led by Jasprit Bumrah (6/19), the visiting pace attack rattled the English batters, who could only muster 110 runs, their lowest-ever ODI score against India.

The target proved to be a cakewalk for the Indian openers as they chased down the total with 31.2 overs remaining. Rohit Sharma (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*) remained unbeaten, making it the Men in Blue's biggest away victory in ODIs (by balls and wickets remaining).

On that note, let's look at the hits and flops from the first ODI between India and England.

#4 Flop - Jason Roy (England)

Jason Roy's misery continued as he was castled by Jasprit Bumrah early on.

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that Jason Roy's white-ball series against India has been a horror show so far. After scoring just 31 runs in the three T20Is, Roy once again failed with the bat in the opening ODI.

He was on the receiving end of Jasprit Bumrah's splendid spell with the new ball. Roy had no answer to Bumrah's vicious incoming deliveries and was dismissed for a duck.

Attempting a cover drive, the English opener put himself in an orthodox position and got an inside edge which shattered his stumps. The 31-year old hasn't been amongst runs throughout the summer and will look to make amends in the next game.

#3 Hit - Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma looked in splendid touch with the bat and ensured there were no hiccups during his side's chase.

India captain Rohit Sharma had no difficult choices to make as his job was made massively easier by the bowlers. With the bat, the Mumbai-born opener stamped his authority against a second-string English bowling attack.

Under overcast conditions, where the ball did much more than usual, Sharma smashed his way to 76 not out off just 58 balls as India chased down an easy total. He was watchful against good-length deliveries and pulled everything banged short to him.

The elegant dasher clobbered six boundaries and five maximums enroute to his 44th ODI half-century. Where his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan wanted to spend time at the crease, Sharma accumulated his runs at a strike-rate of 131.03. He didn't let any pressure creep into what was ultimately a regulation chase.

#2 Flop - Joe Root (England)

Joe Root was solid in the one-off Test but his return to ODI cricket was extremely brief.

Marking his return to ODI cricket after a span of a year, Joe Root struggled against a potent Indian attack.

He has easily been England's best batsman in red-ball cricket over the years and was expected to further strengthen England's ODI batting unit. However, the series began on the worst possible note for Root as he was dismissed on a second-ball duck against Bumrah.

After coming to bat in the second over itself, the right-hander dabbed his first ball on the off-side. On the subsequent ball, Root tried to poke a short and quick delivery, but ended up edging it behind for a regulation catch to Rishabh Pant.

#1 Hit - Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Jasprit Bumrah was virtually unplayable in the first ODI and ended with a deserved six-wicket haul.

On his way to a career-best six-wicket haul, Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating fast bowling display and stole the show on Tuesday. The talented seamer relished the overcast conditions and grass on the pitch, steamrolling past the English batters.

Bumrah gave India a dream start, sending Roy and Root packing for ducks in his first over, a double-wicket maiden. The right-armer's next over produced just a single run before he scalped Jonny Bairstow (7).

In what was a killing blow for England, Bumrah then cleaned up Liam Livingstone (0) for the third time in his career.

Utilizing the conditions, Bumrah not only swung the ball in the air but also generated movement off the surface. He returned to clean up the tail, destroying the stumps of Brydon Carse (15) and David Willey (21) to finish with exceptional figures of 6/19 from 7.2 overs.

Bumrah was the cornerstone of the visitors' mauling of England and deservedly won the Player of the Match award.

