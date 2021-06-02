“2018 was the start of us really going out and performing away from home” - Virat Kohli 

Team India captain Virat Kohli has asserted that even though they lost the 2018 Test series to England (1-4), the way they competed in most Tests gave them a lot of confidence.

While the final scoreline may depict otherwise, India gave England a run for their money in most of the Test matches. The men in blue lost the series as they failed to deliver the killer blows but were more often than not competing on an even footing with their English counterparts.

At a virtual press conference ahead of Team India’s departure for the England tour, Virat Kohli was asked how the 2021 series will be different for him from 2014 and 2018.

Stating that there hasn’t been any change in his mindset, Virat Kohli replied:

Firstly, I am four years older, so that’s one difference. Apart from that, I don’t think the mindset has changed at all. My mindset has always been to go there and perform for my team. Then, I had a chance to lead in 2018. And, contrary to the acceptance on the outside, we understand the kind of cricket that we have played there. "

Virat Kohli is proud of Team India's efforts in England in the 2018 test series.

"How much pride we took out of playing the way we did, competing in every game, and literally losing every game in a span of an hour-and-a-half. We were never outplayed barring the Test at Lord’s. I only see it as an evolution of my situation, my position in the team.”

Virat Kohli further asserted that, according to him, 2018 has been significant since it was the year in which they started winning Tests away from home. Although India lost to South Africa and England that season, they managed to register one Test triumph each in both the countries. Virat Kohli elaborated:

“We are going there (England) for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. In 2014, if you would have told me, 7-8 years down the line we would be going to England to play a World Test Championship final, I would have had a tough time to believe that."

Kohli believes 2018 was the start of something special.

"2018 was the start of us really going out there and performing away from home. We were having that belief, then Australia happened. So, it is no different to be honest (from previous England tours).

Kohli has also revealed how differently he looks at every game these days:

“I have stopped looking at things as ultimate tasks and tests that we need to pass every now and then. For me it is about being committed to making sure that I contribute in every game that I play for the team and lead in the right manner to take the team forward,” the Indian captain went on to add.

Virat Kohli of 2021 is slimmer and fitter than 2014: Ravi Shastri

Chipping in with his answer to the query on how today’s Virat Kohli is different from the one who toured England in 2014, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri said:

“Kohli of 2014 and now… he is slimmer first of all. He is fitter, he is captain of the side and India’s most successful captain and he is only five and a half thousand runs richer.”

After arriving in Southampton on June 3, Virat Kohli and the Indian team will be placed in managed isolation. The WTC final will be played in Southampton from June 18 to June 22. India will follow up with five Tests against England, starting on August 4 in Nottingham.

