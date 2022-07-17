ENG vs IND 2022: 3 player battles to watch out for from 3rd T20I

After two one-sided contests, it all boils down to the series decider between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday (July 17).

After clinching the T20I series, India continued their impressive run of form and won the first ODI at the Oval by 10 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah's 6/19 guided India to their biggest win on English soil.

With the series on the line, England roared back with a 100-run victory in the second encounter at Lord's. Reece Topley starred with the ball and produced career-best figures of 6/24.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit will aim to put in a collective performance in Manchester and win their first ODI series in England in eight years. So far, the Men in Blue have played 11 ODIs in Manchester, having won five of those games and losing six.

Ahead of the high-octane series-clinching finale, let's take a look at the three player battles to watch out for from the third one-day international between England and India.

#3 Jonny Bairstow vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets in the second ODI against England.

It will once again be Bairstow's aggression vs. Chahal's guile on display when the two sides go up against each other on Sunday.

In the previous encounter at Lord's, Jonny Bairstow started his innings on a quieter note before launching a few shots. Rohit Sharma turned to Yuzvendra Chahal before the the wily wrist-spinner outfoxed Bairstow with a tossed-up delivery.

Given his reputation, the England opener won't hold back in fancying his chances against the Indian spinner. Only time will tell who will come out on top in the series decider.

#2 Jos Buttler vs Mohammad Shami

Jos Buttler will look to lead the side from the front in the series decider.

The two modern-day greats who hold significant importance to their respective sides, Jos Buttler and Mohammad Shami, have a fierce one-on-one rivalry between them.

So far, the Bengal seamer has had the upper hand on the England skipper. Shami has dismissed Buttler on both occasions in the series, stretching his tally of wickets against the swashbuckling right-hander to five in seven ODI encounters, which is the most by a single bowler.

The talented dasher will be aiming not to fall prey to Shami once more on Sunday.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Reece Topley and David Willey

Rohit Sharma will be wary of England's left-arm pacers.

Perhaps India's most decorated white-ball player in recent times, Rohit Sharma plays a pivotal role in the Indian batting unit. The Indian skipper more often than not provides India with express starts and has the ability to single-handedly change the course of a match.

However, Rohit's weakness against left-arm pacers is a secret to none. Several squads in the past as well have employed left-arm quicks against the right-hander, who has been dismissed once in the 5.5 innings he has faced them since 2019.

Moreover, England pack a punch as they have the services of David Willey and Reece Topley. Both English left-armers have been in terrific form with the latter having dismissed Rohit in the previous game as well.

With Manchester offering some assistance for the seamer, especially with the new ball, it will be interesting to see how Rohit tackles the two left-arm pacers.

