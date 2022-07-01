ENG vs IND 2022: Jasprit Bumrah's Top 3 red-ball spells in England 

In what will be one of the most special moments of his career, Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England on Friday (July 1).

After days of speculation, the BCCI officially announced on Thursday that captain Rohit Sharma will miss the Test after failing to clear a COVID-19 test. Bumrah will take over the reins, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy for the upcoming match.

This will be the speedster's first match as a skipper at any level of representative cricket. He also became the first ever pacer to lead India since the great Kapil Dev, whose last game as Indian captain was an ODI against England in 1987.

In his debut assignment as skipper, Jasprit Bumrah will aim to lead the Indian side from the front and hand them their first test series win on English soil since 2007. The Men in Blue currently lead the five-match series 2-1.

Virat Kohli led the team for the first four games before the last Test was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian camp.

Jasprit Bumrah has no doubt enjoyed bowling in England as he has 32 wickets to his name in just seven Tests in the country. Ahead of his first game in charge at Edgbaston today, let's take a look at Bumrah's top three spells in Tests in England.

#3 3 for 33 at Lord's in 2021

Jasprit Bumrah was spitting fire when India took on England at Lord's last year.

India rewrote the course of their history when they thrashed England for only the third time at the iconic Lord's ground. Fondly remembered for KL Rahul's 129 and Mohammed Siraj's eight-wicket haul in the match, Jasprit Bumrah too played his part in India's confidence-boosting win.

Before he did the damage with the ball, Bumrah scored some vital runs with the willow. His unbeaten knock of 34 from 64 balls and a 89-run partnership with Mohammed Shami (56 not out off 70) allowed India to set a challenging target of 271 on Day 5.

With only 60 overs to bowl England out, India came out all guns blazing. Bumrah didn't waste much time and dismissed opener Rory Burns in the very first over of the innings. He kept posing significant threats to the English batters with his mix of tight lengths and variations.

Bumrah soon dug the hosts into a deeper hole when he took the prized wicket of Joe Root for 33. Root edged the speedster's fourth-stump ball straight to Virat Kohli at first slip.

England managed to recover a bit as Jos Buttler and Ollie Robinson stitched together a decent partnership. However, Jasprit Bumrah came up with an excellent slower delivery to outfox Robinson at a crucial point in the match.

Ultimately, the pacer's 3/33 broke England's spine and aided India in clinching a famous victory.

#2 5 for 85 at Trent Bridge in 2018

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the highlights from India's 2018 tour of England.

India were 2-0 down in their 2018 tour of England when Jasprit Bumrah played his first match on English soil. The pacer didn't let his fans or teammates down as he picked up a match-winning fifer in the second innings at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

After India posted a mammoth target of 521 runs for the Three Lions to chase down, Bumrah began demonstrating his outstanding abilities with the ball. In what was his still-burgeoning Test career, the right-armer fueled the visitors with an inspiring bowling performance.

He got some help from Ishant Sharma, who removed both openers. Bumrah then got rid of Joe Root by setting him up with seaming deliveries.

But England bounced back thanks to Jos Buttler’s century and Ben Stokes' excellent innings.

BCCI @BCCI



#ENGvIND Stumps on Day 4. India one wicket away from victory. A 5-wkt haul for @Jaspritbumrah93 Stumps on Day 4. India one wicket away from victory. A 5-wkt haul for @Jaspritbumrah93.#ENGvIND https://t.co/xXJrKrkyxP

The Indian shoulders seemed to be dropping and they needed a spark to get back into the game after a fantastic start to the day. Then came the second new ball and a dream spell from Bumrah.

The pacer first removed Buttler before picking up Jonny Bairstow off the very next delivery. Bumrah then scalped Chris Woakes with a vicious bouncer in his next over to dismantle England's chase.

He completed his five-wicket haul after sending Stuart Broad back to the pavilion close to the end of Day 4 to put India on the cusp of victory. Thanks to Bumrah's brilliant bowling display, India won the game by a huge margin of 203 runs on the final day.

#1 5 for 64 at Trent Bridge in 2021

Jasprit Bumrah bounced back from disappointment to pick up an incredible five-wicket haul.

Jasprit Bumrah may argue that he has bowled better spells. But this one ranks highest on this list as it came after his wretched outing in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

In the series opener against England in Nottingham, Bumrah picked up four wickets in the first innings. The conditions were favorable to the swinging ball and he pitched the ball up and allowed it to move in the air and off the surface.

However, in the second innings, the pitch settled down and there was no real assistance for the bowlers. This forced him to pull the length back and use his variations, which he did to near perfection. Bumrah's skills shone brightly as he bagged a fantastic five-wicket haul.

𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐁𝐈𝐓 @iamskn_71 (2/10)

ENG V IND(Nottingham,2021)

After a miserable WTC Finals Bumrah hit back at his critics in the 1st Test Vs ENG. Registered bowling figure of 5/64.Bowling with complete control Bumrah dismissed both the Openers in 2nd innings and then the unstoppable Joe Root to derail ENG (2/10)ENG V IND(Nottingham,2021)After a miserable WTC Finals Bumrah hit back at his critics in the 1st Test Vs ENG. Registered bowling figure of 5/64.Bowling with complete control Bumrah dismissed both the Openers in 2nd innings and then the unstoppable Joe Root to derail ENG https://t.co/MwsxrrS9gH

Bumrah first found an outside edge of Zak Crawley before scalping Dom Sibley as well. Just after he was handed the second new ball, the 28-year-old speedster got rid of centurion Joe Root, whose dismissal sank England's ship. Sam Curran too couldn't handle Bumrah's brilliant bowling and perished soon after.

An inch-perfect yorker then accounted for Stuart Broad to give Bumrah a fantastic five-wicket haul.

The match eventually ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on Day 5. However, Bumrah's best bowling spell in England saw his name get added to the Trent Bridge honors board for the second time in his career.

