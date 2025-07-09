ENG vs IND 2025: 5 great Indian batters whose names aren't on the Lord's Honours board ft. Virat Kohli

India will take on England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium in the third Test starting Thursday, July 10. The five-match series is currently locked at 1-1. England won the first Test in Leeds by five wickets, while India made a strong comeback to clinch the second Test in Birmingham by a record 336 runs.

Ad

If we look at India's record in Test matches at Lord's, they have played 19 matches, winning three and losing 12, while four matches have ended in a draw. On a personal level, scoring a hundred or taking five wickets at the iconic venue is special because the players' names go up on the famed Lord's Honours board.

If we talk about India's batters, 10 cricketers have scored a hundred at Lord's in Test matches. The list includes Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul among others. On the other hand, a number of prominent Indian names failed to score a Test ton at Lord's. In this feature, we look at five great Indian batters whose names are not on the Lord's Honours board.

Ad

Trending

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar holds numerous batting records in the game in Tests and ODIs. However, he has a rather underwhelming record in Test matches at Lord's. Tendulkar played five Tests at the legendary venue. In nine innings, he managed a total of 195 runs at an average of 21.66.

Tendulkar's best Test score at Lord's is 37, which was registered during the 2007 tour. The Master Blaster also scored 34 in 2011 and 31 in 1996.

Ad

#2 Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also failed to score a Test ton at Lord's. Like Tendulkar, he too played five Test matches at the famed venue. In 10 innings, Gavaskar scored 340 runs at an average of 34.

The former opening batter's best Test score at Lord's is 59, which was registered during the 1979 tour of England. Gavaskar also scored 53 during the historic 1971 series. He was dismissed for 49 in the Test match at Lord's in 1974.

Ad

#3 Virat Kohli

One of India's biggest batting superstars, Virat Kohli also fell short of notching up a Test ton at Lord's. Kohli played three Test matches at the iconic venue. In six innings, he totaled 127 runs at an average of 21.16.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kohli's highest score in Tests at Lord's is 42, which came in the first innings of the famous 2021 clash, which India went on to win by 151 runs. Leading the team, Kohli scored 42 off 103 balls. He registered a golden duck at the venue during his horror tour of England in 2014.

#4 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag played only one Test at Lord's in which he narrowly missed out on scoring a hundred. During the 2002 tour of England, the swashbuckling opener hammered 84 off 96 in the first innings. Sehwag slammed 10 fours and a six and was looking good for three figures when he was bowled by Ashley Giles.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the second innings of the Test match, Sehwag contributed a brisk 27 off 42 balls, hitting five fours. His cameo ended when he was bowled by Simon Jones. Sehwag thus ended up with an aggregate of 111 runs in his only Test match at Lord's, averaging 55.50.

#5 VVS Laxman

Former Indian middle-order batter VVS Laxman is another big name who does not feature on the Lord's Honours board. Laxman played three Test matches at the famous venue in England. In six innings, he scored 237 runs, averaging 47.40.

The former India batter registered two half-centuries at the venue in Test matches. The stylish Hyderabadi's best of 74 was registered during the 2002 tour. Laxman had scored an unbeaten 42 in the first innings of the same Test, which India lost by 170 runs. He also contributed a valiant 56 in 2011 in what ended up being his last Test match at Lord's.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news