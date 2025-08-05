ENG vs IND 2025, 5th Test: India Player Ratings as Siraj & Prasidh bowl visitors to improbable comeback win

Team India scripted a famous victory at The Oval as they beat England by six runs in the fifth Test on Monday, August 4. With the come-from-behind win, the visitors leveled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

On the final day, India needed to take four wickets to clinch the Test. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bowled their heart out in helpful conditions, with the former scalping the last English wicket to fall. Most of the away side's players gave a good account of themselves in the final Test of the series.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the fifth Test against England.

ENG vs IND 2025, 5th Test: Jaiswal hits ton; pacers impress

England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 8/10

Jaiswal didn't come good in the first innings but he more than made up for it in the second. Batting in some of the most challenging conditions of the tour, the left-hander notched up his second century of the series and kept one end afloat. While he rode his luck at times, he finished the tour with more than 400 runs to his name.

KL Rahul: 4/10

Rahul's tour, on the other hand, didn't end on a high. The opening batter was caught out by seam movement in both innings, managing a total of only 21 runs.

Sai Sudharsan: 6/10

Sai Sudharsan impressed on the first morning, making India's second-highest score of the innings in extremely tough conditions. He was slightly unlucky in the second essay, with a delivery from Gus Atkinson keeping low en route to trapping him in front.

Shubman Gill: 5/10

Gill had a moment of madness in the first innings as he ran himself out after crossing the 20-run mark in fairly smooth fashion. The Indian captain was dismissed cheaply in the second innings too but led well, with his tactical smarts coming through in new situations.

Dhruv Jurel: 6/10

Jurel made a calm 34 in the second innings and was decent with his glovework. He will need a run of games if he is to deliver on his obvious promise.

Ravindra Jadeja: 7.5/10

Jadeja was dismissed by a ripper from Josh Tongue in the first innings but made a valuable half-century in the second. The left-arm spinner wasn't required much with the ball and threw himself around on the field. He had a sensational series.

Washington Sundar: 8/10

Sundar's brilliant knock while batting with the tail was a major factor in India managing to win the Test. He smashed the ball cleanly over the ropes at a crucial juncture and gave his team enough of a total. The all-rounder is clearly here to stay in the Test XI.

Karun Nair: 6.5/10

Karun top-scored for India in the first innings, making his second-highest Test score. The knock was a vital one given the conditions the visiting batters encountered. He couldn't contribute in the second innings, though, and his future with the side remains unknown.

Akash Deep: 7.5/10

Deep battled fatigue in the second innings but gave his best, finishing with two scalps in the Test. That wasn't the extent of his involvement, though. Batting as a nightwatchman at No. 4, the Bengal pacer made his maiden Test half-century, a composed knock that turned out to alter the course of the contest.

Mohammed Siraj: 10/10

Siraj turned in one of the best performances of his Test career and was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match. He picked up nine wickets in the encounter, bowling tirelessly in a three-man attack and getting the ball to talk at crucial stages. The fast bowler was also a real contender for the Player of the Series award.

Prasidh Krishna: 9/10

Prasidh bowled the odd loose delivery, but he proved that he has really grown over the tour. He challenged the English batters on a consistent basis and was unplayable when he hit the right lengths. The 29-year-old turned the tide of the second innings with his two-wicket burst of Jacob Bethell and Joe Root, finishing the Test with eight scalps to his name. A bowler with immense potential, he needs to be backed strongly.

