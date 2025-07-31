ENG vs IND 2025: Four times an India captain lost all five tosses in a Test series ft. Shubman Gill

India's new Test captain, Shubman Gill, continues to have a tough time winning the toss in the ongoing England series. With the fifth Test having begun on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval, Shubman Gill lost the toss yet again as the hosts opted to bowl first.

Notably, this is the 15th consecutive toss loss for an Indian men's captain in International cricket. This is also the 14th instance of a team losing all five tosses in a five-match Test series.

India are 1-2 behind at present, with the final game being a must-win affair for them to draw level. The visitors, without Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, made four changes to the side, bringing in Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna.

Having lost the toss once again, Shubman Gill will be keen to lead the side to victory and wrap up the series on a positive note. Shubman Gill is now the fourth Indian captain to have lost all five tosses in a Test series. That said, let us take a look at who the others are.

#4 Lala Amarnath

When the West Indies toured India in 1948/49 for a five-Test series, then India captain Lala Amarnath lost all five tosses throughout the series. Then West Indies captain John Goddard won all the tosses.

The first Test played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi ended in a draw. In the second Test held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, there was a similar result. The third Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, also ended in a draw. Finally, the fourth Test produced a result, with the West Indies winning by an innings and 193 runs in Chennai. The fifth Test in Mumbai also ended in a draw.

Therefore, India not only lost all tosses but also lost the five-match series 0-1 in the end. Lala Amarnath led India in 15 Tests, winning just two with six defeats and seven drawn matches.

#3 Kapil Dev

England v India: 2nd Investec Test - Day Four - Source: Getty

1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev faced a tough time as captain just before the mega event during their tour to the West Indies in 1982/83. He lost all five tosses in the series, with Clive Lloyd getting the better of his counterpart.

The first Test was played at Sabina Park, which the hosts won by four wickets. India managed to draw the second Test at Port of Spain. The third Test at Bourda, Georgetown, also ended in a draw. Clive Lloyd and his troops won the fourth Test at Barbados by ten wickets, while the final game in Antigua was drawn.

Kapil Dev lost all the tosses and also lost the series 0-2. During his career, he led India in 34 Tests but did not have an impressive record as such. He won just four games with seven losses and 22 drawn results.

#2 Virat Kohli

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Day 2 - Source: Getty

The list also features former captain Virat Kohli. Kohli was the last before Shubman Gill to have lost all five tosses in a Test series. During India's tour to England in 2018, he did not win a single toss.

England won the first two Tests at Birmingham and Lord's respectively. India fought back with a 203-run win in the third Test at Nottingham. However, the hosts won the last two games at Southampton and The Oval respectively to clinch the series 4-1.

Notably, Kohli is India's most successful Test captain. In 68 games as skipper, he led the team to 40 wins with a win percentage of 58.82. India lost only 17 of those 68 games with 11 draws.

#1 Shubman Gill

England v India - 2nd Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty

Shubman Gill is the latest to join this unwanted list. Having lost the toss in the ongoing fifth Test as well, he failed to win a single toss in the entire series. Notably, it is his debut series as India's Test captain.

England won the first Test by five wickets at Leeds. The visitors bounced back with a massive 336-run triumph in the second Test at Birmingham. However, England won the third Test at Lord's by 22 runs to take the lead.

The fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw, leaving the hosts 2-1 ahead. The final Test thus becomes crucial for both teams. England will push for a win to seal the series, while Shubman Gill and Co. will also fight for victory to draw level.

