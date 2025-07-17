ENG vs IND 2025: India's 'impressive' Test record without Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI - reading between the lines

It goes without saying that seasoned right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah is India's leading fast bowler across formats. He has come up exceptional performances innumerable times for the country during the course of his memorable career. Irrespective of the format, whenever the Indian captain has needed a wicket, he has turned to the premier fast bowler, who has delivered more often than not.

If we take a look at the ongoing Test series in England, Bumrah has again done a brilliant job. In the two Test matches that he has played, he has claimed 12 wickets at an average of 21, with two five-wicket hauls to his name. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 5-83 in the first innings in Leeds and claimed 5-74 & 2-38 at Lord's. Only Mohammed Siraj (13) has claimed more wickets in the series.

Ironically, the visitors have lost both the Test matches that Bumrah has been part of in the ongoing series. They went down to England by five wickets in Leeds and by 22 runs at Lord's. On the other hand, India won the Birmingham Test by a record 336 runs - the second match of the series in which Bumrah was rested.

Since his Test debut in January 2018, Bumrah has played 47 Test matches in which he has claimed 217 wickets at an average of 19.48, with 15 five-fers and seven four-fers. What is hugely surprising is the fact that there is a pattern to India's Test losses with regard to Bumrah's absence and presence in the playing XI. And the stats do not make for very good reading if you are an Indian fan.

India's record in Test cricket with and without Jasprit Bumrah since his debut

Since Bumrah's red-ball debut in international cricket, India have played 74 Test matches, winning 39 and losing 28, while seven matches have ended in a draw. Of the 47 Tests that Bumrah has played, India have won 20 and lost 23, while four matches have ended in a draw. India have a win percentage of 42.55 and a loss percentage of 48.93 in the 47 matches that the right-arm pacer has featured in.

On the contrary, Team India have played 27 Test matches since Bumrah's debut without the fast bowler in playing XI. Incredibly, they have won 19 of these matches and have lost only five, while three Test matches have ended in a draw. India have a brilliant win percentage of 70.37 when Bumrah has not been part of the playing XI, while their loss percentage is as low as 18.51.

India's Test record Matches Wins Losses Draws Win % Loss % With Jasprit Bumrah 47 20 23 4 42.55 48.93 Without Jasprit Bumrah 27 19 5 3 70.37 18.51

(India's Test record since Jasprit Bumrah's debut in January 2018)

Of India's 23 losses with Bumrah in the playing XI, four have come at home, seven in England, five each in Australia and South Africa and two in New Zealand. Of the five matches that India have lost without Bumrah in the playing XI, two have come at home and three in England.

What is significant to note here is that out of the 19 wins matches India have won without Bumrah in the playing XI since his debut, 14 have come in India and two in Bangladesh. Further, one win each has been registered in Australia, England and West Indies. So, India have as such not won a lot of Test matches in major nations without Bumrah in the playing XI.

On the contrary, with Bumrah part of the playing XI, India have won eight Test matches at home, four in Australia, three in England, three in South Africa and two in West Indies. These stats prove why the fast bowler is a genuine match-winner for India with the ball and, to a great extent, thwart the theory that India do not do well in Test matches with him in the playing XI.

Most wickets by an Indian pacer in Tests since Jasprit Bumrah's debut

Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in Tests for India since his debut in January 2018. In 47 Test matches, he has picked up 217 wickets at an average of 19.48. Mohammad Shami is second on the list. He has played 37 Tests and has claimed 134 wickets at an average of 25.53, with four five-fers. Siraj (113), Ishant Sharma (85) and Umesh Yadav (71) complete the top five list.

The above numbers yet again prove that Bumrah has been head and shoulders above the other Indian pacers ever since he Test debut at the start of 2018. A superficial glance at the figures do indicate that India have a better record without Bumrah in the playing XI. But, a detailed analysis tells a completely different story.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

