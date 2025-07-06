ENG vs IND 2025: List of Indian captains to score twin hundreds in a Test ft. Shubman Gill

The uncertainty loomed around Shubman Gill's credentials as a leader and a batter after he was announced as India's Test captain. However, Gill has proved all his doubters wrong and has kick-started his legacy with his sensational performances in the England series.

Although some captains have led India to famous victories on overseas soil, only a few of them have done so in their debut series. With India on the cusp of a historic victory over England in the second Test, Shubman Gill has led from the front with his twin hundreds. He has now become only the eighth Indian player to hit centuries in both innings of a Test match.

On that note, let's take a look at who among the Indian captains have registered twin hundreds in the longest format.

#1 Sunil Gavaskar - 107 & 182* vs West Indies, 1978-79

India clashed with West Indies at Eden Gardens in December 1978 - January 1979. Opting to bat first, opener Sunil Gavaskar (107) played an impressive knock to propel the home side to a 300-run total.

In response, the Caribbean outfit scored 327, courtesy of Basil Williams (111). Thereafter, India lost Anshuman Gaekwad (5) early, but got a major lift from captain Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar.

Gavaskar (182*) and Dilip Vengsarkar (157*) built a brilliant unbeaten stand of 344 runs to declare on 361/1 and set up a target of 335 for the West Indies. In the end, West Indies managed to salvage a draw, as they ended on 197/9.

#2 Virat Kohli - 115 & 141 vs Australia, 2014

Virat Kohli was appointed as India's captain in the opening Test fixture of the 2014 tour to Australia at Adelaide.

Batting first, Australia declared on a staggering 517-run total, with Steve Smith (162*) emerging as the top batter. In response, India started on a fine note, with fifties from Murali Vijay (53) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73).

Coming at No. 4, Kohli looked supremely confident against a strong bowling unit. With a solid foot movement and positive intent, the right-hander went on to slam 115 off 184 balls. As a result, India managed to score 444 and had a 73-run deficit.

Then, David Warner (102) hit his second century of the game to help the hosts declare on 290/5. Chasing 364, India were in a spot of bother at 57/2.

Murali Vijay (99) and Virat Kohli kept the team in the hunt with their counter-attacking. However, after Kohli's (141) dismissal, the Indian team were all out for 315 and lost by 48 runs.

#3 Shubman Gill - 269 & 161 vs England, 2025

Shubman Gill can be termed as one of the biggest stars in Indian cricket with his spectacular knocks in the ongoing series against England. Gill continued his sublime form in the second Test at Edgbaston and broke multiple records.

In the first innings, the 25-year-old arrived at the crease when India were at 95/2. With a refined technique and a steady head, he looked at ease against the hapless English attack. Along the way, he got support from Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89).

Gill went on to play a historic knock of 269 off 387 and boosted India's total to 587. With his knock, he registered the highest individual Test score by an Indian in England.

In response, the home side were bundled out for 404. In the second innings, Gill continued the team's momentum, while Rishabh Pant (65) and Jadeja (69) also made important contributions.

Shubman Gill was eventually dismissed for a well-compiled 161-run knock of 162 balls. In the end, India declared on 427/6 and set up a mammoth 608-run target for the Ben Stokes-led side.

At the stumps on Day 4, England were struggling at 72/3.

