ENG vs IND 2025: MS Dhoni's 5 best Test knocks in England

Former Indian captain and legendary wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni celebrates his 44th birthday today (July 7), a day after India pulled off one of their most memorable Test wins against England at Edgbaston. Dhoni was one of several Indian captains who struggled to break their Test drought at the venue, with the side winless in eight outings there before the second Test of the ongoing series.

Yet, the 44-year-old has enjoyed many incredible moments on English soil in the Indian whites. While Team success came few and far between, Dhoni produced several defiant and game-changing knocks in Tests in England.

The champion cricketer played in India's Test tours of England in 2007, 2011, and 2014 and led the side in the latter two. Dhoni played Tests for almost a decade until 2014, yet has often been considered only a white-ball legend throughout his illustrious career.

However, the gloveman saved India from the blushes all too often in red-ball cricket in tours of England. Dhoni finished with a Test average of over 37 in 12 matches in England, including eight half-centuries.

As we celebrate India's Edgbaston win and MS Dhoni's 44th birthday, let us look back on his top five Test knocks in England.

MS Dhoni's 5 best Test knocks in England

#5 77 @ Edgbaston, 2011

The 2011 Test series in England was arguably Dhoni's worst in his captaincy career, with India suffering a 0-4 whitewash. Yet, the Jharkhand batter provided Indian fans with something to cheer in the third Test at Edgbaston.

After scoring only 49 runs across the first two Tests at an average of under 13 as India fell 0-2 behind, Dhoni resurrected India's first innings at Edgbaston. Walking into the crease at 92/5, the right-hander scored a 96-ball 77 to help India reach a respectable 224 in the first innings.

Unfortunately, the rest of the side struggled with bat and ball as the visitors lost by an innings and 242 runs,0 surrendering the series with a game remaining. Dhoni scored another defiant 74* in the second innings despite the Indian ship sinking.

#4 92 @ Oval, 2007

Dhoni's first England tour in 2007 was the last time India won a Test series in the UK. After a memorable win in the second Test to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three affair, India needed their batting to fire a final time to take series honors.

Batting first in the series finale at the Oval, India reached an impressive 354/5 when Dhoni came into bat. He scored a brilliant 81-ball 92 to dampen England's spirits and propel India to 664 in their first innings.

The total proved far too many for England as India drew the contest and pulled off a 1-0 series win. The 44-year-old smashed nine boundaries and four maximums in his breathtaking knock.

#3 71 @ Manchester, 2014

If ever there was a book on MS Dhoni's Test career, Page 1 should be about his repeated face-saving efforts from the 2014 England tour. Under him, India took a 1-0 lead with a win at Lord's before England levelled the five-match series at 1-1 at Southampton.

Come the crucial fourth Test, India suffered a dismal collapse, falling to 8/4 in the sixth over when Dhoni walked out to the middle. Unfazed by the green Manchester surface and an England attack, led by James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the wicketkeeper batter scored a fighting 133-ball 71, full of determination and courage.

His half-century helped India post 152 in the first innings, a total that ultimately proved insufficient in an innings and 54-run defeat.

#2 82 @ Oval, 2014

To prove his Manchester rearguard action was no fluke, Dhoni did one better in the final Test of the 2014 England series at the Oval. The visitors fell to another embarrassing 28/4 in the first innings on this occasion on another seamer-friendly track.

Yet, Dhoni would not be denied once again, scoring an invaluable 82 off 140 deliveries in India's total of 148. For context on the former captain's brilliance, the second-highest scorer in the innings was Murali Vijay with 18.

Unfortunately, India succumbed again, losing by an innings and 244 runs, thereby surrendering the series 1-3. Incidentally, this was Dhoni's final Test match in England.

#1 76* @ Lord's, 2007

MS Dhoni's best Test knock in England was also his first-ever red-ball outing in the country. The 44-year-old single-handedly saved India in the first Test at Lord's with his final day heroics.

After three hard-fought innings, the hosts set India a target of 380 to chase on the final day. Despite battling away, the visitors were reduced to 145/5 when Dhoni came out to bat.

Yet, the alien conditions and the dire situation of the contest had no bearing on him as he scored a 159-ball 76*. Dhoni batted 20 overs with the final four batters as India finished on 282/9 to avoid defeat.

The drawn result proved crucial as the Asian giants progressed to win the series 1-0.

