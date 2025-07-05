ENG vs IND 2025: Top 5 highest runs by an Indian in a single Test match ft. Shubman Gill

In only his first-ever Test series as a captain, Shubman Gill has been on a sublime run against England. The right-hander has endured long hours of batting and decimated the opposition's bowling attack with an improved technique, solid stance, and better temperament.

With his finest performance in the second Test at Edgbaston on Saturday, Gill has etched his name into the history books. He now has the highest aggregate score by an Indian player in a single Test and the second-highest overall.

Historically, there have been many Indian players who have accumulated many runs to dominate the match proceedings irrespective of the venue. Let's take a look at the top five of them who have made it big with their stellar knocks.

#5 Virender Sehwag - 319 vs South Africa, 2008

Virender Sehwag dominated the South African bowling attack and scored his second Test triple century at Chennai in March 2008.

Batting first, the Proteas posted a 540-run total, riding on Hashim Amla's impressive 159-run knock. Then, India produced a strong response with their openers, Wasim Jaffer (73) and Virender Sehwag, who built a 213-run stand.

Sehwag found support from Rahul Dravid (111), as they steered the side in a fine fashion. They put together a 268-run stand before Sehwag was dismissed for 319 off 304, while hitting 42 sixes and five fours.

In the end, India were bundled out for 627. The visitors scored 331/5 before the game ended in a draw.

#4 Sourav Ganguly - 330 vs Pakistan, 2007

Sourav Ganguly ranks fourth on the list with his strong showing against Pakistan at Bengaluru in 2007.

India's decision to bat first backfired, as they were stuttering at 61/4. However, Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh joined hands to infuse confidence into the Indian side. They went on to stitch a 300-run stand before Yuvraj (169) played his career-best knock.

Ganguly also went on to play his finest Test knock of 239 off 361 balls, which comprised 30 fours and two sixes. As a result, India posted a colossal total of 626.

Pakistan responded strongly by scoring 537, with Misbah-ul-Haq scoring 133*. In the second innings, India again lost their openers early. But, Ganguly (91), along with the support of other batters, helped the home side to declare on 284/6. Chasing 374, Pakistan salvaged a draw as they ended on 162/7.

#3 VVS Laxman - 340 vs Australia, 2001

VVS Laxman played a historic knock against Australia at Kolkata in March 2001. His contributions played a pivotal role in India bouncing back to secure a spectacular victory.

Captain Steve Waugh (110) led from the front for Australia, as they posted a 445-run total. Laxman (59) was the top scorer for the hosts, as they were bundled out for just 171.

Following on, India needed a strong push from their batting line-up to remain alive in the game. Despite wickets falling at the other end, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid (180) were sensational with their knocks to put India in a dominating position.

Laxman smashed 281 off 452 balls, with 44 fours, as India declared on 657/7 and set up a 384-run chase for Australia. The visitors crumbled under pressure and were all out, losing by 171 runs.

#2 Sunil Gavaskar - 344 vs West Indies, 1971

Sunil Gavaskar returned with an exceptional performance against the West Indies at Port of Spain in April 1971. The knock paved the way for him to rank second among the players to have the highest aggregate score in a game.

Gavaskar (124) was the top batter for India, as they posted a 360-run total. Then, the Caribbean side scored 526 and took a lead of 166 runs.

Sunil Gavaskar continued his glorious form by hitting 220 and propelled the visitors to a 427-run total. Chasing 262, West Indies saved the Test as they ended the game on 165/8.

#1 Shubman Gill - 430 vs England, 2025

Newly elected skipper Shubman Gill created history against England at Edgbaston in July 2025. Along with registering the highest individual score by an Indian in England, he also amassed the most runs in a single Test match.

In the first innings, Gill arrived at the crease when India were at 95/2. The right-hander played a sensational knock of 269 off 387 balls, with 30 fours and three sixes. His knock boosted India to a staggering total of 587.

In response, England tried well, but were all out for 407, with Jamie Smith (184*) ending as the top-scorer.

Thereafter, Shubman Gill came to the crease at a similar point in the second innings and played with a positive intent. He went on to score 161 off 162, with 13 fours and eight sixes, as the tourists declared on 427/6.

At the time of writing, England are in a spot of bother at 72/3 and still need 536 runs.

